Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

A Black Lives Matter protest is coming to Hitchin this weekend, as worldwide protests continue after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Organiser Bobby Dha says hundreds of people have shown an interest in attending the peaceful protest – which will take place in Windmill Hill, Hitchin on Saturday from 11am to 2pm.

It will be a one knee, static protest aimed at the local population who may have wanted to show their support at large gatherings in London, but feel it is too risky or unsafe to travel there.

Officers from Hertfordshire police have been informed of the event, and asked if they want to stand in solidarity with the protesters on Saturday.

Bobby said: “Ordinarily we would have travelled to London to join there, but with the COVID-19 risk still around we thought it would be better to avoid public transport and keep it local, static, socially distanced and family friendly.

“We have asked the police to stand with us, and I think that would be great for them and community relations.

“I hope this protest will raise awareness of the inequalities and injustices that still happen even in the UK whilst also supporting the movement in the USA.

“Through conversations and raising awareness hopefully people will understand that racism is still very much alive here. I hope for a better future so that one day when I have children, they are not subjected to the racism that I and many others from BAME backgrounds had to grow up with.”

Bobby says Saturday promises to be a “nice, sensible and peaceful protest with people from all backgrounds and ages, and people are being encouraged to bring placards, banners, blankets and face masks with them.

For more information on the event, visit facebook.com/events/2330497307253076 or the ‘Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock chit chat’ group.

Last Monday, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis – which led to protests erupting across the globe.

This worldwide outrage has led to former police officer Derek Chauvin being charged with second-degree murder, and the three other officers at the scene also facing criminal charges.