Use of force by Bedfordshire police officers under scrutiny of new panel
PUBLISHED: 16:59 09 August 2020
Archant
A new panel of community members – thought to be the first of its kind in the country – will scrutinise the use of force by Bedfordshire police officers.
You may also want to watch:
The panel can review, at random, body worn and CCTV video of incidents where officers have used force on members of the public, to ensure it is proportionate.
Montell Neufville, the panel’s independent chairman, said: “The aim is to feedback any patterns that arise, any learning that needs to be shared with officers, any worrying trends or any behaviours which the panel may think is unacceptable.”
Chief inspector Hob Hoque said:“The Black Lives Matter movement has shone a light on all of us as police officers. We all have powers bestowed upon us and it is essential we use these powers legitimately to protect our communities. That’s why it is so important we invite scrutiny from people outside the police, to ensure we have that legitimacy and public trust.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.