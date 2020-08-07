Use of force by Bedfordshire police officers under scrutiny of new panel

The new panel scrutinising Bedfordshire police officers' use of force is thought to be the first of its kind in the country. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A new panel of community members – thought to be the first of its kind in the country – will scrutinise the use of force by Bedfordshire police officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The panel can review, at random, body worn and CCTV video of incidents where officers have used force on members of the public, to ensure it is proportionate.

Montell Neufville, the panel’s independent chairman, said: “The aim is to feedback any patterns that arise, any learning that needs to be shared with officers, any worrying trends or any behaviours which the panel may think is unacceptable.”

Chief inspector Hob Hoque said:“The Black Lives Matter movement has shone a light on all of us as police officers. We all have powers bestowed upon us and it is essential we use these powers legitimately to protect our communities. That’s why it is so important we invite scrutiny from people outside the police, to ensure we have that legitimacy and public trust.”