Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema set for Black History Month film season

The Broadway Cinema is set to mark Black History Month with a series of fims. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema is set to host its first Black History Month film season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Letchworth's Broadway Cinema is set to mark Black History Month with a series of films. Picture: Brian Petty Letchworth's Broadway Cinema is set to mark Black History Month with a series of films. Picture: Brian Petty

The cinema, run by the Letchworth Heritage Foundation, will mark the event with a season of films from Black directors and artists, between October 2 and 28.

Seven films from award-winning directors such as Ryan Coogler and Ava DuVernay will be screened with a range of genres, from biographical musical dramas to superhero blockbusters.

Venues manager Jason Valentine said: “We are proud to host the first Broadway Black History Month Film Season.

“We have been supporting Black History Month for years, but this is the first time we have run a dedicated film season.

“Film has the ability to connect audiences by enlightening and immersing them in stories and points of view they may never have experienced before.

“We encourage everyone to come along and enjoy one of the superb films on offer as part of the film festival.”

You may also want to watch:

Kava Johnson, from the North Herts African Caribbean Community, said: “North Herts African Caribbean Community, along with Hitchin and Letchworth Diversity and Culture groups, are happy to see Letchworth Heritage representing Black stories through film.

“Understanding each others cultures and the issues we face on a daily basis is the starting point of a unified community.

“To receive support from a local organisation so entrenched in the history and culture of North Herts means a lot us and we are sure many others.

“After we have all been through so much this year, having reasons to come together and take part in something like this feels like a celebration.”

The Black History Film Season will also feature three special Kids Club screenings including Disney’s The Princess and the Frog and Marvel cartoon Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Tickets for these films are just £1.75 each and are shown each weekend at 11.30am.

Broadway Cinema reopened on August 24 after implementing new COVID-secure safety measures including social distanced seating and staggered screen times. Following the latest government announcement, Broadway will close at 10pm each evening. Cinemagoers will also be encouraged to ‘check in’ via the NHS Test and Trace app.

Tickets for the films are available to book via the Broadway Cinema website broadway-letchworth.com

Find out more about Black History month via the official website