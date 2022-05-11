Video

Queen Elizabeth II talks to the first baton bearer, British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, at the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022. - Credit: PA

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to pass through Hertfordshire in July ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The route was announced today (May 11) and travelling land, air and sea, the baton will make its way through our region on Friday, July 8.

The baton contains the Queen's message, and will be carried through 72 nations and territories. - Credit: PA

It will travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the opening ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

Kicking off on June 2, the baton will spend five days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend, celebrating The Queen’s 70th year as Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth.

The baton will then resume the international journey, visiting the Falkland Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, before touring home nations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Performers and fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium in the Gold Coast, Australia. - Credit: PA

It returns to England on Monday, July 4 to commence a 25-day tour of the regions with activities and notable visits throughout.

The baton passes through Hertfordshire on July 8 in Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead and could still pass more local landmarks.

Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022, said: “Whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with local authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities.

“It passes sport venues, historic sites, local schools and areas of outstanding natural beauty.

“Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth.

“It celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.

The Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay during his visit to the UK Pavilion at Expo2020. - Credit: PA

“And by the time the Baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Sally Pearson with the Queen's baton during the Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium in the Gold Coast, Australia.

This is the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which “brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth”, during the build-up to the games.

Throughout May, the Queen’s Baton Relay continues its journey through the Caribbean and the Americas, with visits to St Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Bermuda and Canada, amongst others.

The information provided on the route through England is subject to local authority approval and therefore could be subject to change.