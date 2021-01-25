When will bins be collected in North Hertfordshire again?

Published: 7:42 PM January 25, 2021

Bin collections will resume as normal from tomorrow (January 26) in North Herts - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Refuse collections will continue in North Herts from tomorrow, after they were delayed for a day due to snowy conditions.

Earlier this morning, North Herts District Council announced that all bin collections were to be suspended due to "snow and icy conditions".

In a statement published online, NHDC said: "Due to the snow and icy conditions, we have suspended all collection services today (refuse, recycling, garden waste and food waste).

"Ensuring the safety of our bin crews is our top priority. Icy conditions can be unsafe for the crews and for our large collection vehicles to manoeuvre on, particularly in rural areas of the district.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience."

Residents are asked to leave their bins out for collection tomorrow (January 26), and check their lids haven't frozen, as NHDC aims to empty them in the coming days.