'No ifs, no buts' - Bim Afolami calls for full publication of Sue Gray report

MP for Hitchin and Harpenden Bim Afolami has responded to Sue Gray's initial report into 'partygate' - Credit: Martin Wootton/PA

Bim Afolami has responded to Sue Gray's initial report into "partygate" at Number 10, which was released yesterday.

The 12-page document was a partial report of her investigation into Downing Street and Whitehall parties - much was held back at the request of the Metropolitan police after an investigation was launched into potential breaches of COVID regulations.

It did state that 16 events fell within her investigation's remit and 12 of those are now being investigated by the Met police.

The Hitchin and Harpenden MP has said once the police have completed their investigation, the report should be "published in full".

“Sue Gray’s report makes clear that there were failures of judgement and leadership in Number 10 during the pandemic at times when families across the country faced significant hardships," the Tory MP said.

"Disappointingly due to the ongoing police investigation, Sue Gray has not been able to publish the entirety of her report and we must wait for the police to complete their investigations before the full findings can be known.

"Once that investigation is complete, that report should be published in full – no ifs and no buts.

"However, the update she has given makes clear that broader changes need to be made in the Downing Street operation irrespective of any further investigations and the Prime Minister has promised to implement these changes in full with oversight from a new Prime Ministerial Department, proper reporting lines and appropriate structures and personnel.

"I will carefully study the detail of these proposals as they emerge.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the report in the Commons on Monday, saying: “Firstly, I want to say sorry – and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

“We are making changes now to the way Downing Street and the Cabinet Office run so that we can get on with the job that I was elected to do and the job that this Government was elected to do."

Concluding his statement on the report, Boris Johnson added: “I get it, and I will fix it. I want to say to the people of this country I know what the issue is.”