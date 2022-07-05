Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami resigns as Tory vice chair live on air

Breaking

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami told The News Desk he could no longer support the Prime Minister - Credit: HM Government

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has resigned as the Tory party vice chair following the resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid earlier this evening.

This comes after Mr Afolami had previously shown his support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a no confidence vote last month.

He said live on Talk TV's The News Desk: "I think that what's been very sad over recent allegations about former deputy chief whip and other things that have happened over recent weeks, that I just don't think the Prime Minister no longer has not just my support, but I don't think the support of the party or indeed the country any more and I think for that reason he should step down."

He was asked to confirm his position after his statement by presenter Tom Newton Dunn, who said "you're the vice chairman on the Conversation party", to which Mr Afolami said: "Probably not after having said that".

BREAKING: Tory vice chair @BimAfolami has just resigned his position live on @TheNewsDesk. pic.twitter.com/ZJaXtvlW3A — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) July 5, 2022

He went on to say: "I can't serve under the Prime Minister, but I say that with regret because I think this government has done some great things.

"I think the Prime Minister's got a very strong legacy in a huge range of areas, but I just think that when you've lost trust of people - and the Prime Minister asked at the confidence vote to be given time to restore that trust, and I don't that as many others did in the party.

"But I think it's become clear, particularly after losing the support of two of his closest cabinet colleagues, that I think the time has come for him to step down."