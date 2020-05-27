Advanced search

‘Time to move on’ – Hitchin and Harpenden MP on Dominic Cummings saga

PUBLISHED: 17:02 27 May 2020

Bim Afolami officially opened the Area of Natural Beauty marathon event on Sunday. Picture: Martin Wootton

Bim Afolami officially opened the Area of Natural Beauty marathon event on Sunday. Picture: Martin Wootton

Martin Wootton

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has urged the public to “move on” from the Dominic Cummings saga, while admitting the government’s communication in the early stages of lockdown was “a failure”.

Dominic Cummings denied any breaches of lockdown rules during his 260 mile journey to County Durham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA WireDominic Cummings denied any breaches of lockdown rules during his 260 mile journey to County Durham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Mr Afolami faced a host of questions on the topic of Cummings, the lockdown and his thoughts on the government’s response, by Emma Barnett on BBC R5 Live earlier today.

Although he refused this newspaper’s request to answer questions on the same topic, Mr Afolami argued that it is time for ministers, MPs and the public to move on and tackle the health and economic issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “My view is that this is pretty unprecedented, a senior advisor making a statement, the media questioned him on that and he answered all their questions.

“I take his [Cummings’] statement at face value, and the Prime Minister has accepted that explanation and has chosen to keep him in post.

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media on Monday. Jonathan Brady/PA WireDominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media on Monday. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

“I think what we need to do now, is effectively take that and move forward... This is a very difficult situation and I can frankly see it both ways. It’s obviously a very nuanced situation.

“I think really it’s arguable, the point is he has given his explanation.

“I think we need to now, as I say we are on day five or six of this thing, be really focusing as MPs, as ministers and as the country not just on the health issues related to this pandemic but the economic problems that are resulting.”

You may also want to watch:

When questioned on his use of the words nuanced and arguable and if that made a mockery of the majority of the public who have obeyed the lockdown, Mr Afolami defended his views.

He said: “I don’t believe that makes a mockery, I think that individuals’ lives are often complicated and nuanced. I’ve had lots of constituents in recent weeks and months with a particular issue – abuse, children with disabilities or other issues that may not always be covered.”

In response, Emma Barnett asked: “People like you, Bim, saying it’s arguable and nuanced were not saying this at the height of lockdown. The government’s message was clear: If you have symptoms, if you are ill, stay at home. It was an instruction.

“Where were the words nuanced, or arguable? Where were those words at the beginning of this?”

Bim replied: “I think there’s a fair criticism that in the earlier phases of lockdown, that not everybody was always aware of the particular issues if you’ve got extenuating circumstances or where there are particular scenarios that may require people to do different things from overall guidance.

“I think that’s a failure of the government and of MPs at that time not to communicate as strongly as we should have done.”

We asked readers what they thought of the Dominic Cummings saga, with almost 3,000 respondents answering our survey.

The vast majority – more than 75 per cent – wanted to see Cummings resign or be sacked in the wake of his 260 mile trip in March. 77.9 per cent of you also disagreed with his decision to make the trip to his parents’ estate in Durham.

Finally, 76.2 per cent of you thought Boris Johnson was wrong to stand by Cummings through this.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Knebworth House to reopen formal gardens and dinosaur trail

The herb garden at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House, Gardens and Park

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Most Read

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Knebworth House to reopen formal gardens and dinosaur trail

The herb garden at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House, Gardens and Park

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Latest from the The Comet

‘Time to move on’ – Hitchin and Harpenden MP on Dominic Cummings saga

Bim Afolami officially opened the Area of Natural Beauty marathon event on Sunday. Picture: Martin Wootton

Zoom in for Mostly Comedy’s interview with impressionist Rory Bremner

Glyn Doggett, Rory Bremner and David Ephgrave at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole.

Stevenage care home cycles to Calais – without leaving their garden

Staff and residents at Roebuck have raised nearly £3,000 for their new sensory room. Picture: Roebuck Nursing Home

Fire crews tackle car blaze on A505 between Baldock and Royston

Watch the moment as Royston and Letchworth fire crews extinguish a car fire on the A505 this afternoon. Picture: Neal Dickerson

Letchworth Croquet Club chairman gives AGM report

Club chairman John Noble and head groundsman Keith Rhodes checking the two mallet or two metre social distancing at Letchworth Croquet Club
Drive 24