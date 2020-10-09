Advanced search

Bim Afolami MP calls on Transport Secretary to back future electric vehicle usage in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 12:28 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 09 October 2020

Bim Afolami has asked the Transport Secretary about The Rapid Charging Fund and future of Electric Vehicles in Hitchin. Picture: Martin Wootton

Martin Wootton

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, has written to the Transport Secretary to ask him to consider using the recently confirmed Rapid Charging Fund in town centres such as Hitchin.

Writing to Grant Shapps MP ahead of Clean Air Day 2020, Mr Afolami welcomed the Government’s £500 million commitment to invest in national electric vehicle infrastructure.

Mr Afolami says he has worked closely with Centrica, Field Dynamics and North Herts District Council over the past 12 months to identify what EV usage could look like in Hitchin in the future.

He said: “Over the past year I have continued to work with North Hertfordshire District Council, Centrica & Field Dynamics on creating a bespoke solution for making sustainable transport a reality in Hitchin. This has focused on creating better infrastructure locally for Electric Vehicles. Initial plans have concluded that we need more on-street chargers and a charging hub in the town, serving both residential and public transport purposes.

“Further work must be done to secure the necessary funding and I am in communication with the Department for Transport and Office for Low Emission Vehicles about how the Government can look to use the Rapid Charging Fund.

“I hope to see our area at the forefront of this change and welcome any suggestions from local companies on how we can achieve this.”

