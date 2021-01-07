Bim Afolami MP condemns Trump after violent night of unrest in Washington D.C

Published: 10:27 AM January 7, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM January 7, 2021

A Donald Trump supporter yells at counter-protesters outside the US Supreme Court during the Million MAGA March in Washington - Credit: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion on outgoing American President Donald Trump, describing him as a "cancer at the heart of US politics".

Bim Afolami MP has taken to Twitter to call Donald Trump a 'cancer at the heart of US politics'. - Credit: Archant

Mr Afolami took to the social media platform in light of the unrest in the States, where armed protesters breached the historic U.S Capitol building overnight.

Trump has been a cancer at the heart of US politics. It is so sad to see the impact on their democracy. I hope it can be repaired. — Bim Afolami MP (@BimAfolami) January 6, 2021

In full, Mr Afolami's tweet said: "Trump has been a cancer at the heart of US politics.

"It is so sad to see the impact on their democracy. I hope it can be repaired."

This follows official confirmation that the current President-elect, Joe Biden, will take over from Trump at the end of January.

There has been violence in the United States' capital overnight, where armed supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington D.C. and forced an evening curfew.

Trump called for the violent mob to go home, but in turn repeated false claims the election was stolen - while taking to Twitter to praise his supporters.

Trump has promised an orderly transition to Democrat Joe Biden, although he "totally disagrees" with the outcome of the election.

Mr Afolami also showed his support for PM Boris Johnson's condemnation of the "disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress."

Well said P.M. https://t.co/25RleCO5FL — Bim Afolami MP (@BimAfolami) January 6, 2021

At the time of reporting, Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage, Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, and Daisy Cooper MP for St Albans, have not taken to Twitter to comment on the situation in the US at the time of reporting.