Murder trial begins over death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A murder trial relating to the death of Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor has started at St Albans Crown Court today.

Two men and a woman will appear at the court for the first day of the trial, which is set to continue for six weeks.

Angela Taylor, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, were charged with the murder - as well as conspiracy to murder and arson - after Mr Taylor had been missing for a number of months.

His body was subsequently found in the River Hiz in Charlton in Feburary of this year.

Gwyn Griffiths, 59, of Lucy Avenue in Folkstone in Kent, will appear alongside Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon in court, standing trial for conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders.