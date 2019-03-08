Advanced search

Updated

Murder trial begins over death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor

PUBLISHED: 12:05 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 02 September 2019

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

A murder trial relating to the death of Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor has started at St Albans Crown Court today.

William Taylor, 69, has gone missing from Gosmore. Picture: Herts policeWilliam Taylor, 69, has gone missing from Gosmore. Picture: Herts police

Two men and a woman will appear at the court for the first day of the trial, which is set to continue for six weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Angela Taylor, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, were charged with the murder - as well as conspiracy to murder and arson - after Mr Taylor had been missing for a number of months.

His body was subsequently found in the River Hiz in Charlton in Feburary of this year.

Gwyn Griffiths, 59, of Lucy Avenue in Folkstone in Kent, will appear alongside Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon in court, standing trial for conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

NHDC sees £1.1 million council tax windfall after price hikes for residents

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

Missing man with links to Hitchin found

A man who often spends time in Hitchin has been found safe and well. Picture: Helen Drake

Letchworth activist talks climate change on Jeremy Vine panel

Jane Fae is set to return to the Jeremy Vine show in the future. Picture: Channel 5

Third closure order placed on Stevenage flat following drug arrests

A third closure order has been granted on a flat in Stevenage's Monument Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

NHDC sees £1.1 million council tax windfall after price hikes for residents

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

Missing man with links to Hitchin found

A man who often spends time in Hitchin has been found safe and well. Picture: Helen Drake

Letchworth activist talks climate change on Jeremy Vine panel

Jane Fae is set to return to the Jeremy Vine show in the future. Picture: Channel 5

Third closure order placed on Stevenage flat following drug arrests

A third closure order has been granted on a flat in Stevenage's Monument Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Murder trial begins over death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

NHDC sees £1.1 million council tax windfall after price hikes for residents

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

Two points dropped for Stevenage says Luther Wildin as Macclesfield draw takes shine off stunner

Luther Wildin (second from left) is congratulated after scoring a sensational goal in Stevenage's 2-2 draw with Macclesfield Town. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Trekkers take on Three Peaks and raise £10,000 for hospice

Trekkers took on the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists