Closure order for Clifton property after drug concerns

A closure order has been granted for a property in Clifton after concerned residents complained about drug taking and anti-social behaviour.

Officers from the Bedfordshire Police rural policing team executed a warrant at the address in Bilberry Road on Thursday.

Inside the property, police found suspected evidence of illegal drug taking. A three-month closure order was then granted by Luton Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Central Bedfordshire Council's safeguarding team are now working with police to rehouse the tenant.

PC James Hunt said: "We acted swiftly after receiving a growing number and severity of reports about criminality in this location.

"The rapid turnaround from receiving intelligence from the community to closing the property is testament to our ability to work with partners in protecting those most at risk of harm within Bedfordshire.

"Our investigation into these issues is ongoing and we remain committed to stamping out this sort of behaviour in our community."

You can report concerns around drug activity and wider anti-social behaviour via 101 or the online reporting centre on bedfordshire.police.uk.