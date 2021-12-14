Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Bikes Without Barriers drop off set up at Standalone Farm

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:13 PM December 14, 2021
Bikes Without Barriers donations can be made at Standalone Farm in Letchworth

Herts Disability Sports Foundation has launched its ‘Bikes Without Barriers’ bike drop off at Standalone Farm in Letchworth.

Until January 8, people can drop off unused bicycles - even those in need of repair - at the farm to help children learn to ride.

The charity received a grant of £4,000 from Letchworth Heritage Foundation in November to help them purchase the necessary tools and equipment to repair and repurpose bikes.

They have been given the temporary use of one of the Heritage Foundation’s venues, Standalone Farm, for their bike drop.

Herts Disability Sports Foundation’s Ros Cramp said: “We are hoping to receive a good amount of used bikes over the holidays for our ‘Bikes Without Barriers’ drive.

"The scheme takes bicycles that need repairing or those that are just not used, and we then fix and/or adapt them for use by children with disabilities or for those whose budget cannot stretch for these expensive pieces of equipment.

"So, if you have a bike that is taking up room in the shed or the garage, please drop it off and don’t take it to the tip!

“The bike donation scheme is part of the overall project. The HDSF team are also teaching children to ride bikes so that they can enjoy this free activity with their family and friends.”

Standalone Farm will be able to take donations from 10am to 12 noon on Saturdays and Mondays, and from 1pm to 3pm on Wednesdays.

To find out more about Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation’s grant programme, visit letchworth.com/grants.

