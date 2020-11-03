Advanced search

Appeal after three bikes stolen from shed in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:02 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 03 November 2020

Police are hoping to reunite this bike with its owner, after it was stolen from a shed in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police are hoping to reunite this bike with its owner, after it was stolen from a shed in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Two pit bikes and a mountain bike were stolen from a shed in Stevenage, and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

On Wednesday, October 21, at around 3am, the bikes were taken from the shed in Canterbury Way, and the offenders causes extensive damage in order to gain access. The doors were left hanging off their hinges.

PC Sydnie Grace, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully, two of the bicycles have since been recovered, but there is still one outstanding.

You may also want to watch:

“I am appealing to anyone who may recognise the pit bicycle pictured – it is quite distinctive due to the bright orange colour. Perhaps you have seen it somewhere local, or you have been offered it for sale? We would very much like to reunite the owner with their property.

“If you have seen the bicycle, or have any information that you think may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

If you have any information, you can contact PC Grace directly via email at sydnie.grace@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 41/84967/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Latest from the The Comet

Appeal after three bikes stolen from shed in Stevenage

Police are hoping to reunite this bike with its owner, after it was stolen from a shed in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

NHS trust determined to care for you throughout difficult times

North East Herts NHS Trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: NE Herts NHS Trust

Hitchin school pupil wins national writing competition

Kingshott pupil Harry Crossley won the Ampleforth Junior History Essay Competition. Picture: Kingshott School

Which Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth businesses are offering online shopping or delivery this lockdown?

The Comet is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Danny Loo

Two points dropped as missed penalty late on leaves Codicote with just a draw Old Bradwell United

Perry Price in action for Codicote. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR