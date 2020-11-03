Appeal after three bikes stolen from shed in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 14:02 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 03 November 2020
Two pit bikes and a mountain bike were stolen from a shed in Stevenage, and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.
On Wednesday, October 21, at around 3am, the bikes were taken from the shed in Canterbury Way, and the offenders causes extensive damage in order to gain access. The doors were left hanging off their hinges.
PC Sydnie Grace, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully, two of the bicycles have since been recovered, but there is still one outstanding.
“I am appealing to anyone who may recognise the pit bicycle pictured – it is quite distinctive due to the bright orange colour. Perhaps you have seen it somewhere local, or you have been offered it for sale? We would very much like to reunite the owner with their property.
“If you have seen the bicycle, or have any information that you think may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch.”
If you have any information, you can contact PC Grace directly via email at sydnie.grace@herts.pnn.police.uk.
You can also report information by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 41/84967/20.
