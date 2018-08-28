Biggleswade driver fined over V-sign gesture to speed camera
PUBLISHED: 17:15 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:15 20 December 2018
Archant
A Biggleswade man has been fined almost £300 for taking his hands off the wheel to make a two fingered gesture at a speed camera.
Perrie Harvey, 36, of London Road, pleaded guilty to driving while not being in the position to have proper control after being snapped by a road traffic camera while he was driving a Land Rover on the A14 at Newmarket on April 17 this year.
At a hearing at Ipswich Magistrates’ court on Friday, prosecutor Waseem Raja showed the picture the camera had taken to the court.
He said: “You can clearly see from the way he is gesturing that he was not in full control of the vehicle.“His hands are not on the steering wheel.”
In mitigation, a statement from Harvey’s solicitors said a driving conviction would increase his insurance premiums and that he had already paid a substantial amount in defence costs.
Presiding Magistrate Paul Thacker handed Harvey three points on his licence and fined him £293.
He was also made to pay £100 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said Harvey’s actions were ‘remarkably stupid’.
He said: “All I would say is that speed cameras are there for a purpose.
“Contempt for everything that is done to keep our roads safe and moving is unacceptable.
“If he got fined for that, so be it. It will probably act as a lesson to others that speed limits and cameras are there for a reason.
“The worst thing that can happen is someone is seriously injured.
“I don’t think it’s funny, I think it is remarkably stupid.”