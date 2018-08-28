Biggleswade driver fined over V-sign gesture to speed camera

Perrie Harvey was fined for his V-sign gesture to a speed camera. Picture: Archant Archant

A Biggleswade man has been fined almost £300 for taking his hands off the wheel to make a two fingered gesture at a speed camera.

Perrie Harvey, 36, of London Road, pleaded guilty to driving while not being in the position to have proper control after being snapped by a road traffic camera while he was driving a Land Rover on the A14 at Newmarket on April 17 this year.

At a hearing at Ipswich Magistrates’ court on Friday, prosecutor Waseem Raja showed the picture the camera had taken to the court.

He said: “You can clearly see from the way he is gesturing that he was not in full control of the vehicle.“His hands are not on the steering wheel.”

In mitigation, a statement from Harvey’s solicitors said a driving conviction would increase his insurance premiums and that he had already paid a substantial amount in defence costs.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Thacker handed Harvey three points on his licence and fined him £293.

He was also made to pay £100 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said Harvey’s actions were ‘remarkably stupid’.

He said: “All I would say is that speed cameras are there for a purpose.

“Contempt for everything that is done to keep our roads safe and moving is unacceptable.

“If he got fined for that, so be it. It will probably act as a lesson to others that speed limits and cameras are there for a reason.

“The worst thing that can happen is someone is seriously injured.

“I don’t think it’s funny, I think it is remarkably stupid.”