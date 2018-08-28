Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Biggleswade driver fined over V-sign gesture to speed camera

PUBLISHED: 17:15 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:15 20 December 2018

Perrie Harvey was fined for his V-sign gesture to a speed camera. Picture: Archant

Perrie Harvey was fined for his V-sign gesture to a speed camera. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Biggleswade man has been fined almost £300 for taking his hands off the wheel to make a two fingered gesture at a speed camera.

Perrie Harvey, 36, of London Road, pleaded guilty to driving while not being in the position to have proper control after being snapped by a road traffic camera while he was driving a Land Rover on the A14 at Newmarket on April 17 this year.

At a hearing at Ipswich Magistrates’ court on Friday, prosecutor Waseem Raja showed the picture the camera had taken to the court.

He said: “You can clearly see from the way he is gesturing that he was not in full control of the vehicle.“His hands are not on the steering wheel.”

In mitigation, a statement from Harvey’s solicitors said a driving conviction would increase his insurance premiums and that he had already paid a substantial amount in defence costs.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Thacker handed Harvey three points on his licence and fined him £293.

He was also made to pay £100 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said Harvey’s actions were ‘remarkably stupid’.

He said: “All I would say is that speed cameras are there for a purpose.

“Contempt for everything that is done to keep our roads safe and moving is unacceptable.

“If he got fined for that, so be it. It will probably act as a lesson to others that speed limits and cameras are there for a reason.

“The worst thing that can happen is someone is seriously injured.

“I don’t think it’s funny, I think it is remarkably stupid.”

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

Police are investigating after Sarah-Louise Sheehan was assaulted after getting off the bus near the shops in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Italian restaurant in Biggleswade launches Brussels sprout-topped festive pizza

A waitress at Nonno Joe's in Biggleswade with the Christmas pizza. Picture: Ewan Foskett

Biggleswade driver fined over V-sign gesture to speed camera

Perrie Harvey was fined for his V-sign gesture to a speed camera. Picture: Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria issues public invitation to Lewis Hamilton to attend a Boro game after F1 star’s ‘slums’ slur

Third placed Harry Kane (left) and Second placed Lewis Hamilton shake hands after the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 16, 2018. See PA story SPORT Personality. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire

CCTV appeal after six charity boxes stolen in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with six charity box thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner considering council tax increase

Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd. Picture: Supplied by Mr Lloyd's office.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists