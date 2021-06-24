Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Dive into fundraising for Garden House with new swim challenge

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:14 PM June 24, 2021   
Liz Roe swimming

Avid swimmer and hospice supporter Liz Roe will be sharing some tips, nutrition ideas, training suggestions and encouragement to participants - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Swimmers of all ages and abilities are invited to splash for cash and help support our local hospice in a new charity swim later this summer.

Taking place at Letchworth outdoor pool on Saturday, September 4, The Big Swim offers multiple distances from a 400m swim for ages eight plus, up to 5km and 10km solo or team swims.

Liz Roe

Avid swimmer and hospice supporter Liz Roe will be sharing some tips, nutrition ideas, training suggestions and encouragement to participants - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Prices range from £5 to £20 to take part with each swimmer then encouraged to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship to help us to continue to care for local people.

Each swimmer will receive a swim hat and a medal, while participants in the 5km and 10km events will also receive free hospice T-shirts.

Head of events Richard Harbon said: “The Big Swim is our brand-new grand water adventure and will appeal to the many enthusiastic swimmers of all ages we know that live across North Herts.

“The feeling of swimming in the great outdoors is unlike anything else and this event will also provide plenty of entertainment and encouragement for all swimmers.

"The Big Swim also give keen swimmers the opportunity to take on a distance swim, whether it’s a mile, 5km or the fabled marathon swim distance of 10km, individually or as a team.

“After a difficult last year for the hospice, with events cancelled or postponed, we are delighted to now have a wide-range of family-friendly events taking place this summer, including opportunities to walk, run and cycle across beautiful local countryside.

Liz Roe is a frequent supporter of the hospice and distance swimmer added: "I am not competitive with anyone other than me and now love the buzz of a long-distance swim.

"When I am not swimming, I love to support peoples’ first steps into the open water and share my experience of endurance swimming and I am really pleased to be able to support Garden House Hospice Care as they launch the Big Swim this year.

"I will be sharing some tips, nutrition ideas, training suggestions and encouragement to participants as they train to take on a distance swim.

"I look forward to seeing you in the water."

The different distances in The Big Swim are:

THE PUPS

  • 400m swim - 8 years+
  • Start time 10am
  • £5 registration

THE SAILFISH

  • 1 mile challenge - 8+
  • Start time 9am
  • £10 registration

THE DOLPHIN

  • 5km solo - 11+
  • Start time 8am
  • £20 registration
  • Free hospice T-shirt

THE MAKO

  • 10km marathon swim solo - 18+
  • Start time 7am
  • £20 registration
  • Free hospice T-shirt

THE POD

  • 5km Team swim of four - 8+
  • Start time 8am
  • £60 registration
  • Free hospice T-shirts

THE SHIVER

  • 10km Team swim of four - 11+
  • Start time 7am
  • £60 registration
  • Free hospice T-shirts

To sign up, visit the hospice's website  or call 01462 679540 option 3.

Charity Fundraiser
Letchworth Garden City News
North Herts News

