Dive into fundraising for Garden House with new swim challenge
- Credit: Garden House Hospice Care
Swimmers of all ages and abilities are invited to splash for cash and help support our local hospice in a new charity swim later this summer.
Taking place at Letchworth outdoor pool on Saturday, September 4, The Big Swim offers multiple distances from a 400m swim for ages eight plus, up to 5km and 10km solo or team swims.
Prices range from £5 to £20 to take part with each swimmer then encouraged to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship to help us to continue to care for local people.
Each swimmer will receive a swim hat and a medal, while participants in the 5km and 10km events will also receive free hospice T-shirts.
Head of events Richard Harbon said: “The Big Swim is our brand-new grand water adventure and will appeal to the many enthusiastic swimmers of all ages we know that live across North Herts.
“The feeling of swimming in the great outdoors is unlike anything else and this event will also provide plenty of entertainment and encouragement for all swimmers.
"The Big Swim also give keen swimmers the opportunity to take on a distance swim, whether it’s a mile, 5km or the fabled marathon swim distance of 10km, individually or as a team.
Most Read
- 1 Stevenage council: 'More flats will bring life to town'
- 2 Hitchin Boys' teacher honoured with national award
- 3 Cancelled school trip to red list Peru sees some students losing £2,250
- 4 Residents consulted on redevelopment of Letchworth's Hawksley bungalows
- 5 Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602
- 6 Stevenage nursing home celebrates Pride
- 7 'COVID can't stop us!' - Zimbabwe school fees raised with garden party after Stevenage Day cancelled
- 8 National charity challenge for Samaritans makes its way through Hitchin
- 9 A602 remains partially shut in Stevenage after crash
- 10 H-Town Almost Unlocked to celebrate 'eclectic mix' of Hitchin retailers
“After a difficult last year for the hospice, with events cancelled or postponed, we are delighted to now have a wide-range of family-friendly events taking place this summer, including opportunities to walk, run and cycle across beautiful local countryside.
Liz Roe is a frequent supporter of the hospice and distance swimmer added: "I am not competitive with anyone other than me and now love the buzz of a long-distance swim.
"When I am not swimming, I love to support peoples’ first steps into the open water and share my experience of endurance swimming and I am really pleased to be able to support Garden House Hospice Care as they launch the Big Swim this year.
"I will be sharing some tips, nutrition ideas, training suggestions and encouragement to participants as they train to take on a distance swim.
"I look forward to seeing you in the water."
The different distances in The Big Swim are:
THE PUPS
- 400m swim - 8 years+
- Start time 10am
- £5 registration
THE SAILFISH
- 1 mile challenge - 8+
- Start time 9am
- £10 registration
THE DOLPHIN
- 5km solo - 11+
- Start time 8am
- £20 registration
- Free hospice T-shirt
THE MAKO
- 10km marathon swim solo - 18+
- Start time 7am
- £20 registration
- Free hospice T-shirt
THE POD
- 5km Team swim of four - 8+
- Start time 8am
- £60 registration
- Free hospice T-shirts
THE SHIVER
- 10km Team swim of four - 11+
- Start time 7am
- £60 registration
- Free hospice T-shirts
THE MAKO
- 10km marathon swim solo (18+)
- Start time 7am
- £20 registration
- Free hospice T-shirt
THE POD
- 5km Team swim of four - 8+
- Start time 8am
- £60 registration
- Free hospice T-shirts
THE SHIVER
- 10km Team swim of 4 (11+)
- Start time 7am
- £60 registration
- Free hospice T-shirts
To sign up, visit the hospice's website or call 01462 679540 option 3.