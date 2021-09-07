Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Big Swim event makes waves with more than £4,000 raised for hospice

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:25 PM September 7, 2021   
Garden house big swim

Families turned out to take part in the Big Swim for Garden House Hospice Care at Letchworth pool - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

People of all ages and abilities have taken to the water to raise money for Garden House Hospice Care, in The Big Swim.

More than 40 people took part in the hospice's new family-friendly fundraising event at Letchworth Outdoor Pool on Saturday, which offered multiple distances from 400m for ages 8+, up to 5km and 10km solo or teams.

Garden House HOspice

Letchworth outdoor pool hosted The Big Swim for Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

More than £4,000 was raised, which will help the hospice to continue providing support to local families in need of care.

Jake Amos is event manager at Garden House Hospice Care: “The Big Swim was our first swimming event and proved a great event for all our participants, no matter their ability.

Gabriel enjoyed his first outdoor swimming experience at The Big Swim

Gabriel enjoyed his first outdoor swimming experience at The Big Swim - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

"We had experienced swimmers taking on the 10km team distance, other swimming enthusiasts taking on 5km solo and team distances for the first time and youngsters having their first experience of swimming in an outdoor pool.

“What’s more we also had several people who went above and beyond with their swimming achievements who deserve a special mention. Charlie Thomas,10, completed his maiden 5k swim, sister Evie was determined to swim a mile for the first time, and Giles Rhodes swam a solo 10km too.

Evie and Charlie Thomas with event compere, Stephen Sapsed

Evie and Charlie Thomas with event compere, Stephen Sapsed - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

“Our thanks go to all our participants and to their friends and family for supporting them on the day and providing vital sponsorship. Particular thanks go to everyone at Letchworth Outdoor Pool for hosting and providing support on the day.”

Joe Chalmers big swim

Joe Chalmers, a volunteer at the Hospice’s Distribution Centre, took part in the Big Swim - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Joe Chalmers, a volunteer at the hospice’s distribution centre in Letchworth, said: “I did a 2.5k swim which was 50 lengths and I enjoyed it.

"I’ve done a lot of training for this, it was well worth it. It’s a fantastic cause for all the hardworking people at the hospice.”

Grant Cameron also took part in The Big Swim. He said: “I’ve just completed the 5k. It’s a great cause, I’ve never swam that far before and now I need to go and lie down!”

Garden House Hospice Care’s next event is Pedal for Pounds, a community cycle ride through North Herts' countryside this Sunday.

It offers routes of 30, 50 and 100 miles. For more information and to sign up, visit ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/pedal-for-pounds-2021.

To view further Garden House Hospice Care’s events, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events.

Letchworth Garden City News

