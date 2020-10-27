Advanced search

Hefty fine for anti-social Stevenage neighbour after persistent loud noise

PUBLISHED: 15:50 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 27 October 2020

Stevenage man Niky Comas must pay £2,769.49 after being prosecuted for persistently playing loud music in his flat. Picture: Sarah Allison

Stevenage man Niky Comas must pay £2,769.49 after being prosecuted for persistently playing loud music in his flat. Picture: Sarah Allison

An anti-social neighbour in Stevenage has been handed a hefty fine following complaints about persistent loud noise from his flat.

After complaints about Niky Comas, of Macrae Close, playing loud music, Stevenage Borough Council served him with a noise abatement notice on April 20, prohibiting him from playing music loudly and causing a noise nuisance.

Comas continued to play loud music, resulting in further complaints.

On July 2, under a warrant obtained from court, music equipment, including a hi-fi system and several speakers, were seized.

Comas was prosecuted and found guilty of six offences of failing to comply with a noise abatement notice.

He has been fined £220 for each offence, plus a £132 surcharge and full legal costs amounting to £1,317.49 – a total of £2,769.49.

A forfeiture order made by the court means the seized equipment will not be returned to Comas.

