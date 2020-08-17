Bidding open for share of £5k to help improve lives of Stevenage people

Stevenage organisations and residents can bid for a share of £5,000 for projects to help improve the lives of people in the town.

People in Stevenage are being invited to bid for a share of £5,000 to help fund projects which will improve the economic, social or environmental wellbeing of those in the town.

The Stevenage Works Community Chest fund is open to the town’s community groups, clubs, charities, organisations and residents.

The initiative has been launched by Stevenage Borough Council in conjunction with construction companies Mulalley and Waites, which are currently carrying out major refurbishment works on the council’s 550 small and medium-sized flat blocks.

Applications for a portion of the fund will be assessed by a panel against a range of criteria.

Bidding closes on September 25 and applicants will be informed by October 30 if their bid has been successful.

Apply online by visiting stevenage.gov.uk/news-and-events/news/232319/