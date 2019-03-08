Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Betty Game Opportunities Trust marks 10th anniversary in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:03 10 August 2019

Betty Game at her graduation. Picture: Helen Wright

Betty Game at her graduation. Picture: Helen Wright

Archant

The Betty Game Opportunities Trust is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its annual garden party on Wednesday.

The charity offers grants to mature students in Stevenage who may need help with the cost of university. It was set up by friends of Betty Game in her memory, following her death in 2009.

Ten years on, the charities annual fundraising garden party will take place at trustee Margaret Ashby's house in the Old Town.

You may also want to watch:

The event will include food, drink, cake and a raffle to raise money for the cause, and will run from 2.30pm to 5pm at 10 Pound Avenue.

Funds go to providing small grants to individuals returning to education later in life and might need help with the cost of books or equipment in SG1 and SG2 postcode areas.

Applications from anyone living in Stevenage who would like some financial support are welcome.

For further information, go to www.bgot.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage teen jailed after attacking Tesco security guard

Danielle Harrison assaulted a security guard at Tesco at the Forum, Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo.

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Drink driving arrest made following Stevenage crash

Police have arrested one person on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Hitchin school under threat as £1 million worth of repairs needed

The chair of governors at Ickleford Primary School say the school is in need of urgent repair to keep it 'operational'. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Stevenage teen jailed after attacking Tesco security guard

Danielle Harrison assaulted a security guard at Tesco at the Forum, Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo.

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Drink driving arrest made following Stevenage crash

Police have arrested one person on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Hitchin school under threat as £1 million worth of repairs needed

The chair of governors at Ickleford Primary School say the school is in need of urgent repair to keep it 'operational'. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the The Comet

Joel Byrom column: ‘This league gives you no time to feel sorry for yourself’

Stevenage players warm up during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

Betty Game Opportunities Trust marks 10th anniversary in Stevenage

Betty Game at her graduation. Picture: Helen Wright

Stevenage electrical worker celebrates 40 years’ service after surviving being blown up

Paul Marlow (left) receives his certificate from Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks. Picture: Nigel Bowles.

Letchworth driver fined nearly £2,000 after Royston crash

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chance to win £500 in Letchworth gallery photography competition

Anstice Oakeshott, Caddies Beadle and Chris Frazer Smith will be selecting 20 finalists for the Letchworth photography competition. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists