Betty Game Opportunities Trust marks 10th anniversary in Stevenage

Betty Game at her graduation. Picture: Helen Wright Archant

The Betty Game Opportunities Trust is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its annual garden party on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity offers grants to mature students in Stevenage who may need help with the cost of university. It was set up by friends of Betty Game in her memory, following her death in 2009.

Ten years on, the charities annual fundraising garden party will take place at trustee Margaret Ashby's house in the Old Town.

You may also want to watch:

The event will include food, drink, cake and a raffle to raise money for the cause, and will run from 2.30pm to 5pm at 10 Pound Avenue.

Funds go to providing small grants to individuals returning to education later in life and might need help with the cost of books or equipment in SG1 and SG2 postcode areas.

Applications from anyone living in Stevenage who would like some financial support are welcome.

For further information, go to www.bgot.org.uk.