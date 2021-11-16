Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Vaccine rollout to be deliberated in international debate competition

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:09 PM November 16, 2021
Dr Julia Haynes (left) and Samuel Whitbread Academy principal Nick Martin (centre) with the debate club

Dr Julia Haynes (left) and Samuel Whitbread Academy principal Nick Martin (centre) with the debate club - Credit: BEST

Bedfordshire students will join forces with peers across the world to consider how fair the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been globally.

The international debate competition will involve three Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) academies - Samuel Whitbread, Etonbury and Robert Bloomfield - along with schools from Scotland, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

Debaters from Robert Bloomfield will join with Samuel Whitbread and Etonbury students to discuss the global vaccine rollout

Debaters from Etonbury Academy in Stotfold will join with Samuel Whitbread and Robert Bloomfield students - as well as peers in Scotland, Nigeria and Zimbabwe tomorrow and next week to discuss the global COVID vaccine rollout - Credit: BEST

The debate is being organised in conjunction with the Fair Justice System for Scotland (FJSS) Group, and builds on a debate about slave trader statues the organisation and pupils from Samuel Whitbread and Robert Bloomfield staged earlier this year.

Samuel Whitbread history teacher Dr Julia Haynes, who is also history lead teacher and head of academics for BEST, said: “We are very excited to be working with the FJSS again on an even bigger and more ambitious debate competition.

Debaters from Robert Bloomfield will join with Samuel Whitbread and Etonbury students to discuss the global vaccine rollout

Debaters from Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford will join with Samuel Whitbread and Etonbury students - as well as peers in Scotland, Nigeria and Zimbabwe tomorrow and next week to discuss the global COVID vaccine rollout - Credit: BEST

“This time, our theme is the very pertinent debate as to how fairly the COVID vaccine should be distributed globally, and we have a series of events organised.”

In the first round, taking place at 3.45pm tomorrow, each school will give a short presentation about the current vaccination situation in their country and locality.

This will be followed by two evenings of debates on November 22 and 23, before a final from 5pm on November 25.

Debaters from Robert Bloomfield will join with Samuel Whitbread and Etonbury students to discuss the global vaccine rollout

Debaters from Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford will join with Samuel Whitbread and Etonbury students - as well as peers in Scotland, Nigeria and Zimbabwe tomorrow and next week to discuss the global COVID vaccine rollout - Credit: BEST

Dr Haynes added: “The first and last events are online and we welcome an audience to join us to learn more about the ways in which different countries and localities are fighting this pandemic and whether there should be a global solution to this problem.”

Those interested in watching the virtual debates can email jhaynes@bestacademies.org.uk for further information.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal
  2. 2 Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Stevenage
  3. 3 Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague on 'saddest part' of gang break-in
  1. 4 Mouth of the Tyne: Where next for Stevenage after Alex Revell's departure? Some of the possible runners and riders
  2. 5 Remembrance Sunday 2021: Letchworth and Baldock services in pictures
  3. 6 Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'
  4. 7 School teachers take strike action over pension row
  5. 8 Axe throwing and beer pong planned for Stevenage
  6. 9 Manager Alex Revell and Stevenage part ways after poor run
  7. 10 Peaceful vigil to be held in support of Lister midwives
Bedfordshire Live
Education News
Coronavirus
Shefford News
Stotfold News
Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A concept image of the new Stevenage Marks and Spencer foodhall at the former Debenhams store

Retail

Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Princess Helena College in Preston closed in August 2021

Historic school site put up for sale

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
13 new homes are set for completion in Eliot Road, Stevenage

Planning and Development

New affordable homes set for completion in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Box Wood in Stevenage

Box Wood: Man walking naked causes a stir

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon