Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Visitors spice things up at Benington Chilli Festival

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:29 PM August 31, 2021   
Jacob Carter eating a Carolina reaper chilli at Benington Chilli Festival

Jacob Carter eating a Carolina reaper chilli at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Over the Bank Holiday weekend visitors flocked to Benington Chilli Festival to sample spicy foods from around the world.

The festival was held over three days at Benington Lordship Gardens, offering visitors a chance to buy and sample chilli plants and products.

Richard Bott, from Lordship Gardens, said: "We didn’t know if we could hold the festival or not until the end of July. So it was something of a scramble to put it all together.

"The event was a great success with 5,500 people attending. The weather despite being overcast the held off from actually raining.

"There were great performances including slapstick and escapology from Jones and Barnard, and music from Pete Webb, the Stevenage Elvis. And finally the mouth-scorching chilli eating contest arranged by Rob Dumbrell.

You may also want to watch:

"Stall holders came from as far away as Durham and Dorset. Amongst local suppliers we had chilli plants from Edible Ornamentals in Biggleswade,  craft beer was supplied by John Bourdeaux from Hoddesdon’s New River Brewery and Cider from Apple Cottage Cider in Baldock.

"My three grown-up children turned off their devices, bestirred themselves from their selection of floors and sofas, and mucked in magnificently.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft
  2. 2 Future of GSK 'great news for Stevenage'
  3. 3 'The future is bright and exciting' - MP Stephen McPartland looks ahead as town celebrates 75 years
  1. 4 All aboard! A look at the future of our town's bus service
  2. 5 Teen will serve minimum of 19 years for murder of Christopher Hewett
  3. 6 If Carlsberg did Saturdays - Clean sweep of promotions for Hitchin in most successful season
  4. 7 75 years of growth in Stevenage - and more set to come
  5. 8 7 of the best places we've eaten in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Town's development in pictures: What will the future look like?
  7. 10 Airbus celebrates Stevenage as 'the centre of the UK’s major space activities' as it looks into what the future holds

"Thanks also to Claire Baker, Steph Jones, Steve Barnby and Sue Barnby.

"Thank you also to everyone for coming and being such a good-humoured and appreciative crowd."

Edible ornamentals at Benington Chilli Festival

Edible ornamentals at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Simon Brooks tries to eat a Carolina reaper chilli at Benington Chilli Festival

Simon Brooks tries to eat a Carolina reaper chilli at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Elliott, four, and Issy, eight, enjoy an ice cream at Benington Chilli Festival

Elliott, four, and Issy, eight, enjoy an ice cream at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Lewis and Kelly Green enjoy a drink at Benington Chilli Festival

Lewis and Kelly Green enjoy a drink at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jacky Taylor and Tony Beltram enjoy lunch at Benington Chilli Festival

Jacky Taylor and Tony Beltram enjoy lunch at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Rebekah Schroder tries some chilli sauce at Benington Chilli Festival

Rebekah Schroder tries some chilli sauce at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Munchy seeds at Benington Chilli Festival

Munchy seeds at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Wiltshire Chilli Farm sauces at Benington Chilli Festival

Wiltshire Chilli Farm sauces at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

MABS chilli sauces at Benington Chilli Festival

MABS chilli sauces at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jacob and Daniel Yates with their chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival

Jacob and Daniel Yates with their chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jaxx Layton-Thomas with her chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival

Jaxx Layton-Thomas with her chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Emily Haldin with her chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival

Emily Haldin with her chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sophie, four, got her face painted at Benington Chilli Festival

Sophie, four, got her face painted at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Edible ornamentals at Benington Chilli Festival

Edible ornamentals at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon


Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Days Out Guide

11 things to do in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been re

Stevenage Borough Council

More than 500 flats set for Icon building site following successful appeal

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The A1(M) slip road at Lemsford, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Herts Live

A1(M) closed in both directions as police attend bridge incident

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
George Ezra at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Music

6 chart-topping singers from Herts and surrounding villages

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon