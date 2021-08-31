Visitors spice things up at Benington Chilli Festival

Published: 3:29 PM August 31, 2021

Over the Bank Holiday weekend visitors flocked to Benington Chilli Festival to sample spicy foods from around the world.

The festival was held over three days at Benington Lordship Gardens, offering visitors a chance to buy and sample chilli plants and products.

Richard Bott, from Lordship Gardens, said: "We didn’t know if we could hold the festival or not until the end of July. So it was something of a scramble to put it all together.

"The event was a great success with 5,500 people attending. The weather despite being overcast the held off from actually raining.

"There were great performances including slapstick and escapology from Jones and Barnard, and music from Pete Webb, the Stevenage Elvis. And finally the mouth-scorching chilli eating contest arranged by Rob Dumbrell.

"Stall holders came from as far away as Durham and Dorset. Amongst local suppliers we had chilli plants from Edible Ornamentals in Biggleswade, craft beer was supplied by John Bourdeaux from Hoddesdon’s New River Brewery and Cider from Apple Cottage Cider in Baldock.

"My three grown-up children turned off their devices, bestirred themselves from their selection of floors and sofas, and mucked in magnificently.

"Thanks also to Claire Baker, Steph Jones, Steve Barnby and Sue Barnby.

"Thank you also to everyone for coming and being such a good-humoured and appreciative crowd."

Edible ornamentals at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Simon Brooks tries to eat a Carolina reaper chilli at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Elliott, four, and Issy, eight, enjoy an ice cream at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Lewis and Kelly Green enjoy a drink at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jacky Taylor and Tony Beltram enjoy lunch at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Rebekah Schroder tries some chilli sauce at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Munchy seeds at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Wiltshire Chilli Farm sauces at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

MABS chilli sauces at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jacob and Daniel Yates with their chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jaxx Layton-Thomas with her chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Emily Haldin with her chilli plant at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sophie, four, got her face painted at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Edible ornamentals at Benington Chilli Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon



