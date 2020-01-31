Advanced search

Leading Baldock painter joins Team GB as artist-in-residence for Tokyo Olympics

PUBLISHED: 10:02 01 February 2020

Ben Mosley (left) has been chosen as one of two Artists-in-Residence for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Picture: Courtesy of Team GB

A renowned Baldock painter will join Team GB this summer as one of the team's two official artists for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

A Ben Mosley portrait of Team GB long-jumper Greg Rutherford. Picture: Courtesy of Team GBA Ben Mosley portrait of Team GB long-jumper Greg Rutherford. Picture: Courtesy of Team GB

Ben Mosley - who went to Knights Templar School - is considered one of Britain's premier live artists, and has endorsements from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Ed Sheeran and Mike and Zara Tindall.

He will travel to Tokyo - alongside emerging London-based artist Max Denison-Pender - where he will paint the athletes and capture golden moments from the Games.

The commissioned paintings will then be auctioned with all proceeds going towards Team GB fundraising.

"I paint about many different sports so being an official artist of Team GB is fulfilling a life's ambition," Ben said. "It's a terrific honour to be going to Japan to represent my country through my art.

"I paint about sport because it brings people together in celebration from all walks of life, and the narrative behind each sporting moment is so inspiring.

He added: "The Olympics is so special because of the incredible bond between the athletes that compete and the fans they are representing in the stadium.

"I will be aiming to capture this unique bond in my work and celebrate the triumphs of Team GB both individually and collectively throughout the games in my paintings."

Some of Ben's past commissions include two large scale murals of Wembley Stadium, and a piece called 'A Manager For All Seasons' - signed by Jose Mourinho and auctioned off for £3,000 at the League Managers Association Hall of Fame.

The 38-year-old - who paints in an abstract style reminiscent of Kline and de Kooning - also collaborated with McDonald's during FIFA's 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where his painting 'Fans of the World' featured on the company's iconic fry box - and was viewed by over 60 million people worldwide.

Scott Field, Team GB's director of communications, said: "Art is synonymous with the Olympic Games in many ways, and we are delighted to be able to support two young British artists, Ben and Max, as they seek to capture the essence of Tokyo 2020 and Team GB's performance there."

To view more of Ben's work, visit www.benmosleyart.com

