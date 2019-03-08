Advanced search

Police take action following concerns over beggar in Stevenage shopping area

PUBLISHED: 08:28 13 September 2019

Missing woman found

Missing woman found

Archant

Police are taking action over concerns about a man begging in a shopping precinct.

The man, known as Robbie, has been seen begging in various parts of Stevenage, but most recently at The Oval in Vardon Road.

You may also want to watch:

Responding to speculation on social media that this man has been falsely claiming he is homeless to encourage people to give him money, police say they "believe he has no permanent address".

However, under the 1824 Vagrancy Act, it is an offence to beg.

Sergeant Duncan Hall said: "We are aware there is currently concern among residents about the status of a man who has been begging in The Oval area. This person has come to our attention in the past. Help has previously been offered to him via partner agencies, however he continues to beg despite being served with a Community Protection Order that prohibits this activity. We are in the process of addressing this issue."

Most Read

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Crash and oil spill incidents causing “extreme” delays on A-road between Stevenage and Hitchin

There are extreme delays on the A602 this evening. Picture: Archant

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Police called to Stevenage park over dog poop incident

Dog owner Sarah Lawrence says she was assaulted in Stevenage's St Nicholas Park. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in ‘campaign of terror’

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Crash and oil spill incidents causing “extreme” delays on A-road between Stevenage and Hitchin

There are extreme delays on the A602 this evening. Picture: Archant

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Police called to Stevenage park over dog poop incident

Dog owner Sarah Lawrence says she was assaulted in Stevenage's St Nicholas Park. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in ‘campaign of terror’

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Police take action following concerns over beggar in Stevenage shopping area

Missing woman found

Blaze involving 400 tonnes of straw near train tracks disrupting Letchworth Garden City line via Hertford North

Station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, said 400 tonnes of straw was involved in the Potters Bar blaze this morning. PIcture: Lee Slipanczewski

Balstock 2019 coming this weekend

Balstock returns tomorrow for its 13th year, and organiser G La Roche, pictured crowd surfing at a previous year, can't wait to get started. Picture: Peter Gill

It’s Act Two for Strictly’s Ballroom Boys Ian Waite and Vincent Simone

Ian Waite & Vincent Simone, The Ballroom Boys - Act Two can be seen at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. Picture: Image 1st London

More than £1,000 raised for Hitchin dog Tikka found injured near railway line

More than £1.000 has been raised after the accident which means Tikka now has a broken pelvis and may require surgery. Picture: Kristina Snarskiene
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists