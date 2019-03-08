Police take action following concerns over beggar in Stevenage shopping area

Police are taking action over concerns about a man begging in a shopping precinct.

The man, known as Robbie, has been seen begging in various parts of Stevenage, but most recently at The Oval in Vardon Road.

Responding to speculation on social media that this man has been falsely claiming he is homeless to encourage people to give him money, police say they "believe he has no permanent address".

However, under the 1824 Vagrancy Act, it is an offence to beg.

Sergeant Duncan Hall said: "We are aware there is currently concern among residents about the status of a man who has been begging in The Oval area. This person has come to our attention in the past. Help has previously been offered to him via partner agencies, however he continues to beg despite being served with a Community Protection Order that prohibits this activity. We are in the process of addressing this issue."