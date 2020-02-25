Advanced search

Bedfordshire pupil is approached by man in BMW after school

PUBLISHED: 15:03 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 25 February 2020

Beds Police have responded after a pupil was reportedly approached after school in Clifton. Picture: Archant

Beds Police have responded after a pupil was reportedly approached after school in Clifton. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are investigating after receiving report of a pupil at a Bedfordshire school being approached by a man yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at approximately 4.10pm, after a girl was reportedly approached by a man in a car in Stockbridge Road, Clifton.

The man is described as being around 30-years-old, with stubble, a pierced nose and earrings.

You may also want to watch:

He was wearing a black puffa jacket and woolly hat, and driving a black BMW.

Bedfordshire Police say they have visited the family and are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident to contact 101, quoting reference 319 of Monday, February 24.

Accounts of the incident have already been widely shared online.

Henlow CoE Academy said in a In their Facebook post that they had reported the incident to police and advised: "Please encourage pupils to walk to and from school together and to be extra vigilant."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels

Most Read

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels

Latest from the The Comet

Bedfordshire pupil is approached by man in BMW after school

Beds Police have responded after a pupil was reportedly approached after school in Clifton. Picture: Archant

Could you help Stevenage musician realise his dreams?

David Naylor is aiming to release 'One Last Poem' this summer. Picture: Supplied

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Petition to reopen Hertfordshire sexual health clinics needs last few signatures today

Emma Curtis is petitioning for the reopening of sexual health clinics closed in Hertfordshire last year. Picture: Pixabay

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24