Bedfordshire pupil is approached by man in BMW after school

Beds Police have responded after a pupil was reportedly approached after school in Clifton.

Police are investigating after receiving report of a pupil at a Bedfordshire school being approached by a man yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at approximately 4.10pm, after a girl was reportedly approached by a man in a car in Stockbridge Road, Clifton.

The man is described as being around 30-years-old, with stubble, a pierced nose and earrings.

He was wearing a black puffa jacket and woolly hat, and driving a black BMW.

Bedfordshire Police say they have visited the family and are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident to contact 101, quoting reference 319 of Monday, February 24.

Accounts of the incident have already been widely shared online.

Henlow CoE Academy said in a In their Facebook post that they had reported the incident to police and advised: "Please encourage pupils to walk to and from school together and to be extra vigilant."