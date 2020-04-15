Shefford school donates vital PPE equipment to funeral directors

Staff at a family–run Shefford funeral directors have been touched by the generosity of schools who have donated specially made PPE to help protect them during the coronavirus crisis.

Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford donated protective visors to Neville Funerals, who also operate in the town and across Herts and Beds.

The academy was inspired by the safety visor initiative led by the Chiltern Academy Trust, which has produced more than 2,000 protective visors for key workers.

Nick Martin, headteacher at Samuel Whitbread, received the shielding equipment from the Chiltern Trust, and donated them to Neville Funeral’s Shefford branch.

Ian Butler, vice principal at the school, said: “Now more than ever it is important to support the local community during these challenging times. As a school, we want to help every level of the community.”