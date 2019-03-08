Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager's mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary. Archant

A sexual predator who brandished a knife and wore a balaclava and rubber gloves to carry out an attack in a teenager's mid-Bedfordshire home has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years and four months. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary. Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years and four months. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Found guilty of sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit sexual assault following an eight-day trial, 19-year-old Aaron Irvine - of Thor Drive in Bedford - was sentenced to eight years and four months at Luton Crown Court on Friday.

He had also pleaded guilty to common assault and possession of an offensive weapon after the incident.

At about 2.45pm on January 2, a 17-year-old girl answered the door of her friend's house in a rural mid-Bedfordshire village.

She was confronted by Irvine dressed head-to-toe in black, including a black balaclava and rubber gloves, while he was holding a knife at chest height.

Police officers found a lock knife in Irvine's rucksack. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary. Police officers found a lock knife in Irvine's rucksack. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Irvine made his way inside the house, indicating that in return for sexual acts he would not steal anything from the home. He then sexually assaulted another 17-year-old girl at the property.

The two girls managed to escape from the house, where they flagged down a stranger's car and contacted the police. Irvine was later tracked down by officers and arrested.

You may also want to watch:

He was found carrying a rucksack containing a lock knife, hunting knife, rope, tape, latex gloves and a lock pick.

Irvine wore a balaclava to carry out the attack. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary. Irvine wore a balaclava to carry out the attack. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Officers also found a notebook in which Irvine had written about "forced compliance", and recorded other angry and derogatory comments.

Detective Constable Kate Robinson, who investigated, said: "I am pleased we were able to get justice for these two girls.

"Irvine has shown himself as a sinister sexual predator, who intended to cause extreme fear and degrade these young victims. He is a dangerous individual who displayed deeply disturbing behaviour which escalated into his planned actions.

"I commend the bravery of the two girls, and thank their families for their commitment and support in this case. We have worked tirelessly together to get this conviction and I hope the result means the girls can move forward with their lives."

When Irvine was arrested, police found he had been carrying a hunting knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary. When Irvine was arrested, police found he had been carrying a hunting knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Officers established Irvine may have located the girls by using location services on social media.

DC Robinson said: "It is so important people are aware of what they are sharing on social media.

"Parents and carers should not be afraid to talk about this subject with their children and ensure they are safe online."

For more information about staying safe online visit nspcc.org.uk.