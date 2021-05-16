Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Road closed after serious crash in Letchworth

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 5:30 PM May 16, 2021   
iMac theft

Police have closed part of Bedford Road in Letchworth. - Credit: Archant

Police have closed a stretch of road in Letchworth after a serious crash.

Officers closed Bedford Road between Valley Road and Runnalow after the collision earlier today. The Herts force has tweeted to say the road "is expected to be closed for some time."

They added: "We are advising motorists to avoid the area. Thank you for your co-operation."

You may also want to watch:

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Road police

Road closed as emergency services attend crash in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Police officers reported to the Chevronic Centre on Wilbury Way, Hitchin, after the owner found a suspected grenade

Updated

Bomb squad called after suspected grenade found in Hitchin

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
New zebra crossing on Chells Way in Stevenage

Hertfordshire County Council

Pedestrians 'dicing with death' on new zebra crossing

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A small dog was attacked and bitten in two places by a larger dog at Paul Mallagan Playing Fields, Stevenage on May 7

Dog bitten in two places at attack in playing fields

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus