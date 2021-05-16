Road closed after serious crash in Letchworth
Published: 5:30 PM May 16, 2021
Police have closed a stretch of road in Letchworth after a serious crash.
Officers closed Bedford Road between Valley Road and Runnalow after the collision earlier today. The Herts force has tweeted to say the road "is expected to be closed for some time."
They added: "We are advising motorists to avoid the area. Thank you for your co-operation."
