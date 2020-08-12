Advanced search

Residents rage after another crash in Hitchin residential road

PUBLISHED: 18:04 12 August 2020

There has been another road traffic collision in Bearton Road, Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Residents and councillors are pleading for action to be taken, after there was another road traffic incident in Bearton Road last night.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Bearton Road at 7.20pm last night.

Two vehicles were involved and further stationary vehicles were also damaged as a result of the collision.

Kim Keeping, of The Haberdashery in Bucklersbury, saw her and her husband’s vehicles written off after the incident.

Online commenters argued that the road is in desperate need of safe crossing points, potentially at the Old Hale Way junction.

Cllr Judi Billing will meet with Herts County Council Highway Officers later this month to discuss speeding concerns on Bearton Road.

She says she was “horrified” when she saw pictures of yesterday’s crash and promised to use the photos to press home the point that “something really must be done”.

She added: “I will be pushing as hard as I can for a safe crossing point and other measures to enforce the 20 mile per hour speed limit.”

