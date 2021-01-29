Retired Baldock pharmacist to feature in BBC cancer appeal

Published: 11:26 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM January 29, 2021

Retired Baldock pharmacist Rosie Lapsley will speak with BBC One's Julia Bradbury this weekend. - Credit: BBC

A former pharmacist from Baldock will join BBC One's Julia Bradbury for a special interview on ovarian cancer this weekend.

Retired pharmacist Rosie Lapsley will bravely share her experience of hereditary ovarian cancer and how it has affected her family.

You can watch the interview live on Sunday, or via this link.

She unknowingly inherited a BRCA1 gene mutation from her mum, who died of cancer when Rosie was very young.

Her aunt was diagnosed with cancer too, this time ovarian, but it wasn’t until her younger sister was also diagnosed with the disease that Rosie was offered genetic testing.

Within eight months of her sister’s diagnosis, Rosie, her two sisters and her daughter had all tested positive for faulty BRCA genes and been diagnosed with cancer.

You may also want to watch:

Rosie said: "If only I had known about testing, then my family and I would have been saved so much pain and heartache and the NHS would have saved a small fortune in treatment costs.

"Hopefully the next generation will have the advantage of genetic testing and advice.”

Ovarian cancer is the UK’s deadliest gynaecological disease and affects more than 7,000 women in the UK each year.

Around 15 per cent of cases of ovarian cancer are linked to BRCA mutations – this equates to more than 1,000 women a year whose lives could potentially be saved, through preventative measures.

Bloating, abdominal pain, needing to wee more and loss of appetite are the four main symptoms of ovarian cancer. Other symptoms might also include: back pain, changes in bowel habits (going more often or a lot less), and extreme tiredness for no obvious reason.

Tune in to BBC One on Sunday, January 31 at 1.50pm to hear Rosie's story in full.