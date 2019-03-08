Design tips to get the most from your small bathroom

Even if you have a small space, it doesn't mean you have to compromise on design or style. Archant

They say good things come in small packages but a tiny bathroom could be a daily struggle you don't need. If trying to redesign your bathroom is getting you into hot water, it's time to get some help. Bathroom Builders UK specialise in bathroom design, supply and installation. Showroom manager Brad Gillians shares his top tips to transform your tiny space into a stylish luxury bathroom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A bathroom specialist can help you find the right products if you're renovating a small space. A bathroom specialist can help you find the right products if you're renovating a small space.

Why is home bathroom design important?

Bathrooms are one of the hardest working rooms in the home. For a relatively small space, they have a big job to do and a lot of people to get ready in the morning. This is why it's important to get the bathroom design right. Undertaking a bathroom renovation can seem daunting. Calling in the help of a bathroom specialist can save you a lot of time and stress.

Bathroom Builders UK can recommend the best products to buy and help install them. You can visit their showroom in Stevenage for design inspiration and to see what will work in your small bathroom.

"There are many design solutions that aren't common knowledge that a bathroom specialist and designer can recommend. We can consult with you to find the best possible design ideas for your bathroom," said Brad.

Bathroom Builders UK offers a range of space-saving fittings from smaller baths to closed-in showers and slimmer spacing units. Bathroom Builders UK offers a range of space-saving fittings from smaller baths to closed-in showers and slimmer spacing units.

Tiny bathroom ideas

If you're literally in a tight spot with design it can be hard to find some good bathroom design ideas. Bathroom designers can help you explore alternative products which are ideal for small spaces.

Bathroom Builders UK offers a range of space-saving fittings from smaller baths to closed-in showers and slimmer spacing units. These products will help save space and create a stylish, modern bathroom that suits your needs. The team will also help you explore other effective design options, such as what tiles will work best.

"A smaller tile option will open up the room and make the walls seem taller. A lot of people don't realise this and it's one example of the details that can make a big difference to making your bathroom look bigger," said Brad.

You may also want to watch:

Planning a bathroom

It's not only about the fittings you choose, but positioning will also help you to get the most from your bathroom. Planning your bathroom layout is an essential step in the design process, that can get missed or overlooked.

"People who have lived with their bathroom for some time often can't imagine it any other way. They underestimate the effect of changing a layout so your new bathroom is more open and looks bigger," said Brad.

When installing your bathroom, Bathroom Builder's UK visits your home to take the measurements of the room and see the space first hand. This allows them to get a good assessment of your bathroom. This way they can make the best bathroom recommendations for you and offer some simple bathroom design and décor guidance.

Your bathroom design guide

Whatever the size of the space, there are some essential dos and don'ts of bathroom design. It is always beneficial to seek the help of an expert rather than trying to do it yourself. It's easy to buy the wrong sized products and not install them well. A bathroom specialist can help you find the right products, talk you through fitting requirements and conduct a thorough evaluation before installation to make sure everything will fit together correctly.

Bathroom Builders UK oversee every step of the project. They make sure everything runs smoothly and on time, and can anticipate any problems should they arise, giving you peace of mind.

As a family run business Bathroom Builders UK take each and every job personally, they take the time getting to know you and what you want and need from your bathroom, so they can do everything to make sure that is achieved.

Bathroom Builders UK

Bathroom Builders UK team of bathroom designers, suppliers and installers have been serving Stevenage for over 20 years. They care about delivery high quality customer services and high-end finished results for your bathroom.

For help with your small bathroom ideas visit the team at their Stevenage showroom, call 01438 900195 or visit www.bathroombuildersuk.co.uk