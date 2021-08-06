Injured bat rescued by RSPCA on Knebworth golf course
Joe-Joe Colman
- Credit: RSPCA
The RSPCA was called to help with a long-eared bat which was found by a groundskeeper on a golf course in Knebworth.
The bat was found lying on the green near to where the golfers tee off. The golfers monitored the bat for a while before realising that it was injured.
Once the bat was caught a vet was contacted who advised them to call the RSPCA.
Lucy Brennan, an RSPCA Inspector, collected the bat and took it to South Essex Wildlife Hospital for treatment.
Lucy said: “We are grateful to the members of the public for rescuing and keeping this bat safe until we arrived.
“It’s not every day we get called to collect a bat - they really are beautiful creatures."
If you find a bat, treat it very carefully - if you have to pick it up, handle it with gloves, or use a soft towel. You can also call the Bat Conservation Trust on 0345 130 0228.
