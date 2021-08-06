Injured bat rescued by RSPCA on Knebworth golf course

Published: 2:24 PM August 6, 2021

An injured bat was found on a golf course in Knebworth and rescued by the RSPCA - Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA was called to help with a long-eared bat which was found by a groundskeeper on a golf course in Knebworth.

The bat was found lying on the green near to where the golfers tee off. The golfers monitored the bat for a while before realising that it was injured.

Once the bat was caught a vet was contacted who advised them to call the RSPCA.

Lucy Brennan, an RSPCA Inspector, collected the bat and took it to South Essex Wildlife Hospital for treatment.

Lucy said: “We are grateful to the members of the public for rescuing and keeping this bat safe until we arrived.

“It’s not every day we get called to collect a bat - they really are beautiful creatures."

If you find a bat, treat it very carefully - if you have to pick it up, handle it with gloves, or use a soft towel. You can also call the Bat Conservation Trust on 0345 130 0228.