Stevenage street in the running to be crowned Britain’s ‘friendliest’ – and you can vote now!

Extraordinary community spirit and street parties galore could see a Stevenage road officially crowned ‘Britain’s Friendliest Street’.

Basils Road, in the Old Town, is one of ten nominees to have made the final shortlist for the Britain’s Friendliest Street award – a national competition run by In Good Company.

Voting closes on Sunday, so you have only three more days to make your vote count.

Basils Road resident Hannah Bailey said the story of families in Basils Road “coming together and becoming true friends” starts a couple of years ago when a “certain British prince decided to marry an American girl and we all decided we would throw a street party.”

“We started meeting once a week to make plans, and we all rallied together to decorate the whole street with bunting, a disco, kids activities, a bake off and barbecue.”

Hannah says that when she told family and friends the road had made the final shortlist “there was huge consensus that we deserved it.”

“Everyone is always thinking of others. We have lent, given, borrowed and made so much for each other during lockdown. The jokes and messages on the WhatsApp group come daily, as does the sharing of troubles and the comfort and support. There has been plant sharing, food sharing, toy sharing.”

Basils Road even hosted a socially distant flash mob dance on VE Day, choreographed by one of the young residents who is studying performing arts.

A virtual storytime for the kids and virtual bingo was also organised, as part of a fundraising effort which raised over £200 for the Lister Butterfly Service – a charity which offers specially trained volunteers companionship for end-of-life patients.

Hannah added: “Even our lovely paper boy, Elliot Moore, who delivers the Comet, took the trouble to post a note to all residents on our street at the beginning of lockdown, offering to help if people couldn’t get to the shops.

“Since moving here from north London four years ago, we’ve made friendships that I know will last a lifetime. I should have known it was a good street when an hour after moving in our next door neighbours arrived with champagne!”

Visit ingoodcompany.vote/#nom-1 to cast your vote. Polls close on Sunday, May 31.