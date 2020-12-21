Appeal for information after driver dies in crash

Published: 11:39 AM December 21, 2020

Police are appealing for information after a woman's handbag was stolen in a robbery in Hatfield. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 50s has sadly died following a crash in Barton-le-Clay on Friday.

Officers are now appealing for information, CCTV or dashcam footage after the collision, which happened in Bedford Road near the junction for Hexton Road.

A red Vauxhall was involved in a collision in Bedford Road at around 4.20pm on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to this man’s loved ones, who have lost someone they care about just a week before Christmas.

“I would also like to thank the many members of the public who helped at the scene, including administering first aid.

“While we do not believe any other vehicles were involved, we are looking to speak to as many people as possible to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“If you were walking or driving in this area at the time and saw anything which may help our enquiries, or have any other information that could be relevant, then please get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with any information can contact police via the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Operation Chelsea.