East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 20 April 2020

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

A long–standing member of the East England Ambulance service has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Barry England, a leading operations manager at the trust, passed away on Friday, April 17 after being admitted to hospital on Sunday, April 12.

Barry, who worked for the trust for more than 33 years, was described as a “hugely valued friend and colleague” in a joint release sent out by his family and the EEAST.

A statement issued on behalf of Barry’s family described them as heartbroken at “this sudden loss”.

It said: “Barry was extremely proud to have worked for the ambulance service for over 33 years. The family would like to thank all the NHS staff who cared for Barry in hospital and for the support being received from his former colleagues.”

The trust added: “We offer our sincere condolences to Barry’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

The trust is offering its support to Barry’s family and we will not be making any further announcements at this stage.”

