Advanced search

Stevenage woman’s relief after review condemns surgical mesh implants that ruined her life

PUBLISHED: 08:53 22 July 2020

Carole Davies says she will never be the same after the damage she has suffered as a result of the surgical mesh implant. Picture: Danny Loo

Carole Davies says she will never be the same after the damage she has suffered as a result of the surgical mesh implant. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A woman in agony since having a mesh implant inserted to fix a bladder problem 13 years ago has welcomed a review into the medical procedure that has concluded that such surgery has ruined thousands of women’s lives with “relentless physical pain like razors inside their bodies”.

Carole Davies, who lives in Stevenage, has suffered agonising pain since having a tension-free vaginal tape operation due to a prolapsed bladder in 2007, when synthetic mesh was inserted to replace the weakened tissue.

It left her unable to stand for long, walk far, or play with her grandchildren.

During major surgery to remove some of the mesh last October, the surgeon found it had eroded through Carole’s urethra and created a lot of scar tissue on her bowel.

In recent years, thousands of men and women nationally have come forward with horrendous accounts of how vaginal, rectal and hernia mesh surgery has led to life-changing complications, with a Sling the Mesh campaign mounted to raise awareness.

In July 2018 prolapse and incontinence mesh operations were suspended pending the outcome of an independent review, commissioned by then Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt and led by Baroness Cumberlege.

This review has now concluded and makes nine recommendations, including that the government must immediately issue an apology on behalf of the healthcare system, that a patient safety commissioner is appointed, and that the regulator of medicines and medical devices – MHRA – is overhauled.

You may also want to watch:

Baroness Cumberlege said: “Taken together, these recommendations are wide ranging and radical.”

She also said: “If this government and the healthcare system ignores our review, and another intervention damages people at such a scale, they will not, and should not, be forgiven.

“Many women have suffered terrible complications following their mesh surgery. An operation they thought would cure them has ruined their lives. They have lost their independence, their careers, life partners, sex life, even their ability to go for a walk. Their relentless physical pain is like razors inside their bodies. They feel helpless, alone and ignored. Some have suicidal thoughts.

“We have conducted many reviews and we have never encountered anything like this - the intensity of suffering, the fact it has lasted for decades, and the sheer scale.” The suspension of mesh operations to treat stress urinary incontinence will only ever be lifted if strict conditions can be met. Even then, Baroness Cumberlege says the procedure must only be used as a last resort, and with a patient in full knowledge of the risks. She said: “On this basis, we expect that the number of pelvic mesh procedures in the future will be tiny. Gone are the days when women in their tens of thousands had mesh implanted and were told it was the gold standard.”

She continued: “Innovation in medical care has done wonderful things and saved many lives. But innovation without pre-market testing, post-marketing surveillance and long-term monitoring is quite simply dangerous.

“The fact is that the healthcare system does not know the scale of the problem we were asked to investigate. It is flying blind.” Baroness Cumberlege wants the government to immediately set up a task force to implement the review’s recommendations.

She said:”Our recommendations will improve the lives of people who have been harmed and make the system safer in the future. This report must not be left on a shelf to gather dust. Implementation needs to be approached with a new urgency and determination.” Carole said: “Baroness Cumberlege certainly did an outstanding job with the review, but there are still a few issues that have to be resolved. Some people are still suffering really bad problems with hernia mesh, but the current suspension only applies to vaginal mesh.

“We also need to know when the government is going to implement the points raised in the review. What we do not want to see is that the report gathers dust on a shelf in Parliament.”

Regarding the idea that mesh implants could be used for a tiny number of patients in the future, Carole is horrified. She said: “I would not like anyone else to go through the trauma we have suffered. Polypropelene mesh shrinks, twists and goes brittle, causing the most excruciating pain to patients. I will never be the same after the damage I have suffered.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth Garden City open with steady victory over Dunstable Town

Letchworth Garden City's Harry Aitkenhead had a good day with bat and ball against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage woman’s relief after review condemns surgical mesh implants that ruined her life

Carole Davies says she will never be the same after the damage she has suffered as a result of the surgical mesh implant. Picture: Danny Loo

Preston enjoy superb debut in Championship with good win

James Stevens took 3-15 as Preston beat Shenley Village. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Four of a kind has Hitchin tasting almost nothing but wins on day one of season

Saad Waqas was in fine form with the bat for Hitchin. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines