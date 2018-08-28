Stevenage school hosts mental health awareness day for students

Clubbercise instructor Gabriella Curtis with some year seven pupils as part of the Barclay School Mental Health Awareness Day. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A Stevenage school dedicated a day to supporting their students’ mental health on Friday.

The Barclay School in Walkern Road held a Mental Health Awareness Day with a number of activities put on for pupils.

Among these was a clubbercise session with Gaby Curtis, former student Luke Trainer demonstrating mixed martial arts and Paula Vale from The Mindfulness Space helping children meditate.

Rachel Buttress, the emotional wellbeing lead at the school, said: “At The Barclay School we aspire to develop our students’ potential to the full and to help them grow into successful, caring and respectful young people.

“In our ambition to support this, we created an opportunity for a Barclay Mental Health Awareness Day.

“The aim of the day is to raise awareness of mental health, particularly the idea and importance of looking after our own mental health and emotional wellbeing.

“We were supported by our local community and Healthy Young Minds in Herts where we were promoting the five ways to wellbeing: connect, be active, keep learning, take notice and give.”

There was also a talk from guest speaker and Barclay’s young people’s public health officer, Shelley Taylor, as well as a speech from Stevenage People for People’s Leah Davenport and sporting activities with Super Star Sports.

Reflecting on the day, Year 8 student Fletcher said: “It was a good day. I liked the archery and the People for the People speaker.”

“I liked it all and found it fun to learn about mental health,” said fellow Year 8 pupil Grace.

Danny, another Year 8 student, added: “I enjoyed the fact that we were allowed to get involved. I liked the archery, clubbercise and all the speakers who came in.”

It wasn’t just the children who benefitted, as Rachel explained.

“This was also an opportunity for our parents and carers to reflect on their own wellbeing and inspire them to make changes where necessary,” she said.

“We are all role models and we can make a difference. Can we inspire you to try something new? Take up an activity? Reflect on the present moment and take notice of what is around you? Or maybe do something for someone else?

“It is an instant mood lifter and guaranteed to have a positive impact on your own emotional wellbeing.”

