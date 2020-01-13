Advanced search

Banned driver who killed Letchworth cyclist sentenced to six years in jail

PUBLISHED: 17:19 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 13 January 2020

Liam Dellaway, 25, was jailed for six years after sentencing at St Albans Crown Court

A banned driver who fled the scene of a collision which killed a Letchworth cyclist has today been jailed for six years.

68-year-old Jim Parsons was a much-loved father, grandfather and step grandfather. Picture: Richard Howes68-year-old Jim Parsons was a much-loved father, grandfather and step grandfather. Picture: Richard Howes

Liam Dellaway - of Wainhouse Close in Edenbridge, Kent - was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report it.

Jim Parsons, who was from Letchworth, was riding his bike in Ickleford's Arlesey Road on Thursday, September 19, when he was involved in a serious collision with Dellaway's VW Golf - with the 25-year-old then fleeing the scene.

Mr Parsons, 68, sadly died in hospital from his injuries the following day.

A police investigation resulted in Dellaway's arrest just over a fortnight later.

Dellaway also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, perverting the course of justice and two counts of making off without paying for fuel after he fled the scene on September 19 last year.

Investigating officer Sgt James Thorne said: "Firstly, I would like to commend Mr Parsons' family for the manner in which they have conducted themselves, particularly during the early stages of the investigation where they were not able to publicise Mr Parsons' death due to the tactics employed.

"Sadly, this loss of life was wholly preventable, and it is due to Dellaway's actions that the family had to go through Christmas without Mr Parsons. Dellaway shouldn't even have been driving, having been previously disqualified, and his actions were utterly deplorable. I welcome the sentence passed today and this should resonate with those people who feel it acceptable to drive in a dangerous manner.

"I would urge the public to help us to make the roads a safer place. If you know someone who is driving without a licence, without insurance, or who drives in a dangerous manner please contact the police."

In a statement made by Jim's family after his death, they said: "Jim was living his life to the full and enjoying retirement, and it's heartbreaking that he was taken from us in such a tragic way and when his life was so full of promise."

