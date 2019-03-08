Advanced search

Bank cards stolen in Stevenage car park linked to Herts-wide theft trend

PUBLISHED: 18:02 06 August 2019

Asda, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bank cards have been stolen from a customer who was asked for directions in a supermarket car park in Stevenage on Monday.

While the customer was distracted - having been asked by a man for directions to Birmingham - the cards were stolen from the victim's handbag between 2:30pm and 3:30pm in the Asda car park in Monkswood Way.

This is part of an ongoing trend of thefts that have been taking place in supermarket car parks across Hertfordshire.

A typical scenario sees a customer being approached in the car park by a stranger, who distracts them by asking questions or getting them to look at something.

While the customer is focused on something else, their property is being stolen. In most cases, the stolen cash or cards are quickly used at a nearby location.

While targeted age groups have differed, most reports have involved senior residents being targeted.

Hertfordshire Neighbourhood Watch are encouraging everyone to be alert to this type of crime and advising those who have had property stolen to immediately cancel their cards.

