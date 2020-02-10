Hitchin couple fundraising for clean water provision in Ghana

A couple that run a successful Hitchin business are attempting to raise thousands of pounds to build a solar-powered well in Ghana.

Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge, who launched @BambuuBrush last year, are aiming to raise £5,000 so a solar-powered well can be built to give a Ghanaian community access to free flowing, clean water for the first time.

The pair have donated 250 @BambuuBrushes to the local school and community, and 25p from each one sold online funds children's education in Ghana.

The couple will be visiting Ghana in a fortnight, alongside Hitchin-based charity Humanitas, to show firsthand how donations will make a huge impact.

Tommie said: "We have been lucky enough to travel the world, and have experienced so much love and generosity from people from developing countries. We believe as a company, we should always give back.

"All in all, it links perfectly with everything we are striving to achieve - to make positive impacts to our planet and the people in it."

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/bambuubrush