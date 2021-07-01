Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Get your hands on a free bamboo tooth brush for Plastic Free July

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:29 PM July 1, 2021   
@BambuuBrush are giving away free bamboo toothbrushes to combat plastic waste as part of Plastic Free July

For Plastic Free July, which kicks off today, a Hitchin-based business has pledged to offer everyone a bamboo tooth brush completely free of charge.

@BambuuBrush, which is based in Bucklersbury, launched its offer for the month-long initiative, which raises awareness around plastic pollution and reducing plastic consumption.

@BambuuBrush co-founder Rebecca Dudbridge hopes that this initiative will kickstart people's sustainable journey

@BambuuBrush's founders Rebecca Dudbridge and Tommie Eaton have made it their mission to make sustainable actions accessible for all.

Since launching @BambuuBrush, 34,000 kilos of plastic toothbrushes have been stopped from entering commercial circulation.

Rebecca told the Comet: "Plastic Free July is all about inspiring people to be part of the solution.

"We want to give everybody the opportunity to make one simple change. This free @BambuuBrush could be the start of someone’s sustainable journey, which will hopefully inspire them to make further simple changes in their day-to-day life."

@BambuuBrush's toothbrushes usually cost just £2.50 each, but are being given away free of charge for Plastic Free July

Interested? All you have to do is use the discount code PLASTICFREEJULY at checkout and cover the costs of shipping.

Tommie added: "As crazy as it’s sounds, we believe there is high power in starting and ending your day in a sustainable way."

To get your hands on a free bamboo toothbrush - which retails at just £2.50 - visit bambuubrush.com.

