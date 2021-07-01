Get your hands on a free bamboo tooth brush for Plastic Free July

Published: 5:29 PM July 1, 2021

@BambuuBrush are giving away free bamboo toothbrushes to combat plastic waste as part of Plastic Free July - Credit: @BambuuBrush

For Plastic Free July, which kicks off today, a Hitchin-based business has pledged to offer everyone a bamboo tooth brush completely free of charge.

@BambuuBrush, which is based in Bucklersbury, launched its offer for the month-long initiative, which raises awareness around plastic pollution and reducing plastic consumption.

@BambuuBrush co-founder Rebecca Dudbridge hopes that this initiative will kickstart people's sustainable journey - Credit: @BambuuBrush

@BambuuBrush's founders Rebecca Dudbridge and Tommie Eaton have made it their mission to make sustainable actions accessible for all.

Since launching @BambuuBrush, 34,000 kilos of plastic toothbrushes have been stopped from entering commercial circulation.

Rebecca told the Comet: "Plastic Free July is all about inspiring people to be part of the solution.

"We want to give everybody the opportunity to make one simple change. This free @BambuuBrush could be the start of someone’s sustainable journey, which will hopefully inspire them to make further simple changes in their day-to-day life."

@BambuuBrush's original bamboo toothbrushes usually cost just £2.50 each, but are being given away free of charge for Plastic Free July - Credit: @BambuuBrush

You may also want to watch:

Interested? All you have to do is use the discount code PLASTICFREEJULY at checkout and cover the costs of shipping.

Tommie added: "As crazy as it’s sounds, we believe there is high power in starting and ending your day in a sustainable way."

To get your hands on a free bamboo toothbrush - which retails at just £2.50 - visit bambuubrush.com.