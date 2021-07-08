New eco partnership kicks off collaboration with community litter pick project

Published: 10:00 AM July 8, 2021

Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge of @BambuuBridge have teamed up with Blueharts Hockey Club for a community litter pick, starting at Lucas Lane Sports Club on Sunday, July 11 - Credit: @BambuuBrush

Ethical business @BambuuBrush is celebrating its new partnership with a Hitchin hockey club by teaming up to clear litter in the market town.

Kicking off the partnership with a community litter pick, both @BambuuBrush and Blueharts are encouraging people in and around Hitchin to make small and simple changes to benefit their immediate space and the planet as a whole.

Together, the collective is hosting a community litter pick on Sunday, July 11. Starting at Lucas Lane Sports Club at 10.30am, litter pickers - armed with equipment and gloves - will clean up paths headed up towards Oughtonhead, turning something as easy as a Sunday morning dog walk into a positive collective activity.

"Come and join us and help make a difference," Blueharts said in its Facebook call-out. "The club will be open on your return to enjoy a drink and watch the charity cricket day."

Rebecca Dudbridge from @BambuuBrush told the Comet: "It's great to team up with a local organisation, because we believe the bigger the team, the bigger the impact. We are excited to change up our clean-up location, and hope we can recruit new litter pickers.

"There’s no better way to contribute to a cleaner and healthier community than by volunteering to take part in a community clean-up.

"We would love as many people to take part as possible, everybody is welcome! Spread the word."