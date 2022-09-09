The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

'Respectful and dutiful' Balstock will go ahead

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:18 AM September 9, 2022
Baldock town centre.

Baldock town centre. - Credit: Archant

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen yesterday, some events and schedules are due to be changed

Baldock's annual charity music festival is set to go ahead in a "respectful and dutiful" way. 

Organiser G La Roche, on behalf of the Balstock committee, said: "As Britain moves into a state of mourning for the sad news of our Monarch passing away, we would like to inform you all that we will respectfully carry on with Balstock Music Festival 2022 in all it’s glory.

"We have five charities that will greatly benefit from the funds raised, we have pubs with full cellars who will need the footfall - especially with the upcoming winter fuel issues - we have 200 acts ready to perform whom we do not want to let down and a committee that has been through a hell of a lot to get to this stage.

"I don’t speak for the royals, but I doubt they’d want all this charitable good will to go to waste.

"Unfortunate timing, I know, but the wheels are in motion. The entertainment industry says “The Show Must Go On”, the British war effort says “Keep Calm and Carry On” and Mother LaRoche always said “Onwards and Upwards”.

"Fingers crossed for a respectful and dutiful weekend of charity and free music."

The Queen
Music
Baldock News

