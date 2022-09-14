Gallery
In pictures: Epic Balstock festival 2022 enjoyed by crowds
- Credit: Martin Wootton
Families braved the temperamental weather last weekend to enjoy the latest instalment of Baldock's favourite festival, Balstock 2022.
This year's event was in aid of five different local charities and played host to hundreds of live acts who volunteered their time for the causes.
Beneficiaries will be Feed Up Warm Up, Keech Hospice Care's Baldock branch, Stand-by-me Children's Bereavement Support, Merry Go Round under 5s and the Lister Area Kidney Patients Association.
On Thursday, the decision was made to go ahead with the event in 'respectful and dutiful' way, as the news of the Queen's death saw a number of event cancellations across the country - including all football fixtures.
Thanks have been paid from the organisers to the many people who came together to once again make the event a success.
Among the swaths of those thanked included "each and every band, act, DJ, singer and dancer who performed at Balstock Music Festival 2022", Baldock’s publicans and staff, "our lovely Balstock volunteers and bucket shakers", and "Baldock in general".