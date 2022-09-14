The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
In pictures: Epic Balstock festival 2022 enjoyed by crowds

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:30 PM September 14, 2022
G La Roche pictured ahead of his set at Balstock 2022

Festival organiser G La Roche pictured ahead of his set at Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Families braved the temperamental weather last weekend to enjoy the latest instalment of Baldock's favourite festival, Balstock 2022.

The show went on at Balstock despite heavy downpour on Saturday 

The show went on at Balstock despite heavy downpour on Saturday - Credit: Martin Wootton

This year's event was in aid of five different local charities and played host to hundreds of live acts who volunteered their time for the causes.

Balstock festival, 2022

Balstock festival, 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Beneficiaries will be Feed Up Warm Up, Keech Hospice Care's Baldock branch, Stand-by-me Children's Bereavement Support, Merry Go Round under 5s and the Lister Area Kidney Patients Association.

Festival-goers are encouraged to donate to Balstock's various beneficiaries during the event

Festival-goers are encouraged to donate to Balstock's various beneficiaries during the event - Credit: Martin Wootton

On Thursday, the decision was made to go ahead with the event in 'respectful and dutiful' way, as the news of the Queen's death saw a number of event cancellations across the country - including all football fixtures.

There was something for everyone at Balstock 2022

There was something for everyone at Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Thanks have been paid from the organisers to the many people who came together to once again make the event a success.

Fairground games, rides, and plenty of live music at Balstock 2022

Fairground games, rides, and plenty of live music at Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Among the swaths of those thanked included "each and every band, act, DJ, singer and dancer who performed at Balstock Music Festival 2022", Baldock’s publicans and staff, "our lovely Balstock volunteers and bucket shakers", and "Baldock in general".

Plenty of dancing and merriment at Balstock festival 2022

Plenty of dancing and merriment at Balstock festival 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

One of Balstock's organisers, G La Roche, takes the stage

One of Balstock's organisers, G La Roche, takes the stage - Credit: Martin Wootton

Balstock festival, 2022

Balstock festival, 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Baldock High Street, Balstock 2022

Baldock High Street, Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

One of many pubs hosting entertainment at Balstock 2022

One of many pubs hosting entertainment at Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

The rain didn't stop festival-goers at Balstock 2022

The rain didn't stop festival goers at Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Balstock 2022

Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Balstock 2022

Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Balstock 2022

Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

The Real McKoys perform at Balstock 2022

The Real McKoys perform at Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wotton

Crowds enjoy Balstock 2022

Crowds enjoy Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Balstock 2022

Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Balstock 2022

Balstock 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton


