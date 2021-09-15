Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
'Baldock made us proud once again!' - Balstock festival back with a bang

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:36 AM September 15, 2021   
Balstock 2021 - GLC entertain the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - GLC entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Hertfordshire's biggest free music festival, Balstock. made a grand return last weekend showcasing an abundance of talent after a two-year hiatus.

Balstock 2021 - Waisted Rhymes entertain the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Waisted Rhymes entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The charity festival took place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, attracting visitors from across the county.

Balstock 2021 - Marianne and Joz enjoy the music festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Marianne and Joz enjoy the music festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

As always, pubs and venues across Baldock town opened their doors for punters to indulge in live music.

Balstock 2021 - Becky and Hannah enjoy the music.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Becky and Hannah enjoy the music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

All proceeds from the festival are to be donated to the Baldock Hardship Fund, which provides support to charities.

Balstock 2021 - The Kane Family enjoy the day out.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - The Kane Family enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Set up by the The Independent Baldock Beer Festival Charitable Trust, the Baldock Hardship Fund usually raises funds through the Beer Festival and Oktoberfest. 

Balstock 2021 - Gaylips.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Gaylips - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Organiser G La Roche told the Comet: “What can I say – Baldock made us proud once again!

Balstock 2021 - Gary Jackson and Sarah Mitchell enjoy the day out. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Gary Jackson and Sarah Mitchell enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Every pub and venue received record crowds and we have raised a ton of dosh for the Baldock BBF Hardship Fund thanks to the generosity of the Balstock punters.

Balstock 2021 - Dani/Ele and Steph enjoy the music festival.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Dani/Ele and Steph enjoy the music festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"The atmosphere was buzzing and the bands, DJs and performers were on top form. 

Balstock 2021 - Waisted Rhymes entertain the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Waisted Rhymes entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"I would personally like to give the warmest of praise to our Balstock Committee, the Balstock ‘Reps’, our volunteers, sponsors and photographers as well as all the publicans, cafes and their staff.

Balstock 2021 - Sam Spillane/Mazza and Kate Kingham enjoy the music festival.Picture: Karyn Haddo

Balstock 2021 - Sam Spillane/Mazza and Kate Kingham enjoy the music festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We will announce the full amount raised once we’re all counted up. Big up Balstock.”

Balstock 2021 - GLC entertain the crowds.

Balstock 2021 - GLC entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Waisted Rhymes entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Waisted Rhymes entertain the crowds. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - GLC entertain the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - GLC entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Scott Pittaway/Sammie Holland/Kiya Sawford and Charlene James enjoy the music festiv

Balstock 2021 - Scott Pittaway, Sammie Holland, Kiya Sawford and Charlene James enjoy the music festival (From Rat Run) - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2021 - Maria Oakley/Helen Goodwin and Kirstian Wilton enjoy the music festival.Picture:

Balstock 2021 - Maria Oakley, Helen Goodwin and Kirstian Wilton enjoy the music festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon


