'Baldock made us proud once again!' - Balstock festival back with a bang
Hertfordshire's biggest free music festival, Balstock, made a grand return last weekend showcasing an abundance of talent after a two-year hiatus.
The charity festival took place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, attracting visitors from across the county.
As always, pubs and venues across Baldock town opened their doors for punters to indulge in live music.
All proceeds from the festival are to be donated to the Baldock Hardship Fund, which provides support to charities.
Set up by the The Independent Baldock Beer Festival Charitable Trust, the Baldock Hardship Fund usually raises funds through the Beer Festival and Oktoberfest.
Organiser G La Roche told the Comet: “What can I say – Baldock made us proud once again!
"Every pub and venue received record crowds and we have raised a ton of dosh for the Baldock BBF Hardship Fund thanks to the generosity of the Balstock punters.
"The atmosphere was buzzing and the bands, DJs and performers were on top form.
"I would personally like to give the warmest of praise to our Balstock Committee, the Balstock ‘Reps’, our volunteers, sponsors and photographers as well as all the publicans, cafes and their staff.
"We will announce the full amount raised once we’re all counted up. Big up Balstock.”