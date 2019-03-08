Balstock 2019 attracts record numbers in a 'stunner of a weekend'
PUBLISHED: 10:31 18 September 2019
Martin Wootton
Charity music festival Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend with "record number of attendees".
Music lovers turned out for the free three-day festival which took place in venues across Baldock, with a main stage in the High Street.
Organiser G La Roche told the Comet: "What a stunner of a weekend!
"The weather shone bright, we had very little trouble and a record amount of people come through town.
"My committee members, reps and volunteers are all shattered, so a massive thank you to all of them.
"We still have money to gather from pubs and donations so we will announce a total raised as soon as we can.
"Thank you Baldock for all your support."
Money raised from the event will go to Mind in Mid Herts, Darcie's Wish, Luna Animal Rescue, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, and the Baldock Town Community Sports Facility.