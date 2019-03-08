Gallery

Balstock 2019 attracts record numbers in a 'stunner of a weekend'

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton Martin Wootton

Charity music festival Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend with "record number of attendees".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

Music lovers turned out for the free three-day festival which took place in venues across Baldock, with a main stage in the High Street.

Organiser G La Roche told the Comet: "What a stunner of a weekend!

There was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton There was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton

"The weather shone bright, we had very little trouble and a record amount of people come through town.

"My committee members, reps and volunteers are all shattered, so a massive thank you to all of them.

Music festival Balstock 2019 raised money for a number of local charities . Picture: Martin Wootton Music festival Balstock 2019 raised money for a number of local charities . Picture: Martin Wootton

"We still have money to gather from pubs and donations so we will announce a total raised as soon as we can.

"Thank you Baldock for all your support."

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

Money raised from the event will go to Mind in Mid Herts, Darcie's Wish, Luna Animal Rescue, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, and the Baldock Town Community Sports Facility.

Organiser G La Roche put on a show for the crowds at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton Organiser G La Roche put on a show for the crowds at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton

You may also want to watch:

Music festival Balstock 2019 raised money for a number of local charities . Picture: Martin Wootton Music festival Balstock 2019 raised money for a number of local charities . Picture: Martin Wootton

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

There was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton There was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton