Advanced search

Gallery

Balstock 2019 attracts record numbers in a 'stunner of a weekend'

PUBLISHED: 10:31 18 September 2019

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

Martin Wootton

Charity music festival Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend with "record number of attendees".

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin WoottonBalstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

Music lovers turned out for the free three-day festival which took place in venues across Baldock, with a main stage in the High Street.

Organiser G La Roche told the Comet: "What a stunner of a weekend!

There was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin WoottonThere was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton

"The weather shone bright, we had very little trouble and a record amount of people come through town.

"My committee members, reps and volunteers are all shattered, so a massive thank you to all of them.

Music festival Balstock 2019 raised money for a number of local charities . Picture: Martin WoottonMusic festival Balstock 2019 raised money for a number of local charities . Picture: Martin Wootton

"We still have money to gather from pubs and donations so we will announce a total raised as soon as we can.

"Thank you Baldock for all your support."

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin WoottonBalstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

Money raised from the event will go to Mind in Mid Herts, Darcie's Wish, Luna Animal Rescue, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, and the Baldock Town Community Sports Facility.

Organiser G La Roche put on a show for the crowds at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin WoottonOrganiser G La Roche put on a show for the crowds at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton

You may also want to watch:

Music festival Balstock 2019 raised money for a number of local charities . Picture: Martin WoottonMusic festival Balstock 2019 raised money for a number of local charities . Picture: Martin Wootton

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin WoottonBalstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

There was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin WoottonThere was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton

There was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin WoottonThere was entertainment to suit all at Balstock 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Hundreds turn out as sun shines on ‘fantastic’ first Stevenage 10k

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Hundreds turn out as sun shines on ‘fantastic’ first Stevenage 10k

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin suffer loss at Tabard on return to the higher division

Tabard V Hitchin . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2019 attracts record numbers in a ‘stunner of a weekend’

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

Letchworth Eagles remain unbeaten after strong second-half at Cuffley

Ash Kersey in action for Letchworth Eagles against Cuffley in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

East and North Herts NHS Trust still has backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries after IT woes

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust still has a backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Appeal for volunteers to help clean up Stevenage amid environmental crisis

Maria Wheeler is calling on people to make a collective effort to clean up Stevenage. Picture: Louise McEvoy.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists