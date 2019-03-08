Advanced search

Balstock 2019 coming this weekend

PUBLISHED: 07:02 13 September 2019

Balstock returns tomorrow for its 13th year, and organiser G La Roche, pictured crowd surfing at a previous year, can't wait to get started. Picture: Peter Gill

Balstock returns tomorrow for its 13th year, and organiser G La Roche, pictured crowd surfing at a previous year, can't wait to get started. Picture: Peter Gill

Baldock is preparing for its 13th year of town-wide music festival, Balstock, which returns from today through to Sunday.

Balstock 2019 promises to be bigger than ever. Picture: BalstockBalstock 2019 promises to be bigger than ever. Picture: Balstock

After taking a year off in 2018, Balstock 2019 is set to be bigger than ever - with more venues hosting gigs and even more choice of music genres including DJs, acoustic, punk, jazz, ska, metal, reggae, poetry, rock, choirs and even a burlesque stage.

Punters are encouraged to pop donations in buckets and buy merchandise to raise as much money as possible for the five charities supported by the festival this year - Mind in Mid Herts, Darcie's Wish, Luna Animal Rescue, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and Baldock Town Community Sports Facility.

Organiser G La Roche said: "Myself, my committee, my beloved reps and volunteers, as well as the pubs and venue staff, are gearing up for what might just be the busiest weekend Baldock has ever seen.

"The weather is looking good, the merchandise has turned up and I can't wait to get cracking!"

For a full line up, go to balstock.co.uk.

Most Read

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Crash and oil spill incidents causing “extreme” delays on A-road between Stevenage and Hitchin

There are extreme delays on the A602 this evening. Picture: Archant

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Police called to Stevenage park over dog poop incident

Dog owner Sarah Lawrence says she was assaulted in Stevenage's St Nicholas Park. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in ‘campaign of terror’

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

It’s Act Two for Strictly’s Ballroom Boys Ian Waite and Vincent Simone

Ian Waite & Vincent Simone, The Ballroom Boys - Act Two can be seen at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. Picture: Image 1st London

More than £1,000 raised for Hitchin dog Tikka found injured near railway line

More than £1.000 has been raised after the accident which means Tikka now has a broken pelvis and may require surgery. Picture: Kristina Snarskiene

Hitchin recycling plant proposals spark traffic, noise and safety fears

A planning application to build a recycling plant in Bury Mead Road in Hitchin has caused concerns for residents. Picture: Supplied

Joel Byrom column: Mark Sampson has had a massive impact on me from minute one

There was thanks for Dino Maamria and praise for Mark Sampson in Joel Byrom's latest Stevenage FC column for CometSport. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO
