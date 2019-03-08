Balstock 2019 coming this weekend

Balstock returns tomorrow for its 13th year, and organiser G La Roche, pictured crowd surfing at a previous year, can't wait to get started. Picture: Peter Gill Archant

Baldock is preparing for its 13th year of town-wide music festival, Balstock, which returns from today through to Sunday.

After taking a year off in 2018, Balstock 2019 is set to be bigger than ever - with more venues hosting gigs and even more choice of music genres including DJs, acoustic, punk, jazz, ska, metal, reggae, poetry, rock, choirs and even a burlesque stage.

Punters are encouraged to pop donations in buckets and buy merchandise to raise as much money as possible for the five charities supported by the festival this year - Mind in Mid Herts, Darcie's Wish, Luna Animal Rescue, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and Baldock Town Community Sports Facility.

Organiser G La Roche said: "Myself, my committee, my beloved reps and volunteers, as well as the pubs and venue staff, are gearing up for what might just be the busiest weekend Baldock has ever seen.

"The weather is looking good, the merchandise has turned up and I can't wait to get cracking!"

For a full line up, go to balstock.co.uk.