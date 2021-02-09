Widow's heart-breaking tribute song to husband who lost cancer battle

Video

Published: 12:00 PM February 9, 2021

Carl leaves behind his wife Samantha, daughters Ruby-Lyn and Pearl, and stepson Lewis - Credit: Courtesy of Samantha Holland

The grieving widow of a man who lost his young life to cancer has written and performed a heart-breaking song in his memory, and is raising money for the hospice where he died.

Baldock's Carl Holland was diagnosed with cancer on July 4 last year and died in Letchworth's Garden House Hospice, in the arms of his wife Samantha, on September 15. The 35-year-old left behind his daughters - six-year-old Ruby-Lyn and four-year-old Pearl - and stepson Lewis, aged 18.

Carl's symptoms began in March last year, and he was diagnosed with a hernia until stage four cancer was discovered. Carl was put on a waiting list for palliative chemotherapy, but deteriorated very quickly and was too weak for treatment when the time came, Samantha explained.

She said: "On September 14, Carl was very sick so we decided to take him to Garden House Hospice, where he passed away in my arms the following morning."

Carl died two months after being diagnosed with cancer. He was just 35 years old - Credit: Courtesy of Samantha Holland

At home, using just her mobile phone, Samantha has now penned a song called Why You? in a moving tribute to Carl.

She said: "I have written, performed and produced this song and video in memory of the wonderful husband and daddy he was.

"The words tell a story of how much I miss him, how devastated we are that he is gone and how we hope we make him proud, as we reluctantly move forward without him.

"The video shows what a great husband and hands-on dad he was, and is a snippet of the many good times we had together.

"Carl was always playing with the children and often going on dog walks and bike rides, as well as reading to them every night."

Samantha is planning to hold the next Baldock 5k RatRun in tribute to him. The annual event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care is the couple's brainchild, in memory of Carl's mum, who died at the hospice in 2007.

Samantha said: "I am going to dedicate the next RatRun to Carl and hope to raise even more for the hospice. It’s going to be tough without his support, but I will do it for him.

Samantha and Carl Holland at the Baldock 5k RatRun - Credit: Courtesy of Samantha Holland

"Although Carl was only in the hospice for a matter of hours, the staff were amazing and even put his bed on a balcony so his brother and dad could say a socially-distanced goodbye. It meant a lot to them and me, as everyone got to say how much they loved each other."