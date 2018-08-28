Advanced search

Volunteers search far and wide for missing Baldock dog

PUBLISHED: 11:30 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 28 January 2019

George and Ellie Morphew and Joanne and Phil Mitchell with their dog Tilly before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

George and Ellie Morphew and Joanne and Phil Mitchell with their dog Tilly before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Almost 100 people took to Radwell Meadows in Baldock on Saturday in search for missing dog Ernie who vanished more than a week ago.

Volunteers gather at Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOOVolunteers gather at Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

The terrier cross went missing on Saturday, January 19. A week on, residents and dog walkers came out to search far and wide.

Ernie’s owner Joanne told the Comet: “It was an amazing turnout and myself and my family can not thank these people enough!

Ernie went missing while on a walk in Nortonbury, Picture; Joanne MitchellErnie went missing while on a walk in Nortonbury, Picture; Joanne Mitchell

“To think a lot of the people don’t even know us! As they continue to help search for Ernie, it keeps us strong and so hopeful.

“We have had amazing support from local people, family, friends neighbours, young and old.

A missing poster for Ernie at Radwell Meadows. Picture: DANNY LOOA missing poster for Ernie at Radwell Meadows. Picture: DANNY LOO

“Vicky Burrell from the RSPCA has been an unbelieveable help not just with the search, but emotionally too.

“Rob, the landlord at our local – The Orange Tree, Baldock – has been with us all the way and kind people lending us equipment to help in the search, the list is endless.”

Tilly Mithchell with volunteers as they head off in search of her missing dog, Ernie. Picture: DANNY LOOTilly Mithchell with volunteers as they head off in search of her missing dog, Ernie. Picture: DANNY LOO

Anyone who spots Ernie can contact Joanne Mitchell or Phil Mitchell on Facebook, or call them on 07961 564508 or 07753 374719.

Joanne Mithchell with volunteers as they head off in search of her missing dog, Ernie. Picture: DANNY LOOJoanne Mithchell with volunteers as they head off in search of her missing dog, Ernie. Picture: DANNY LOO

Volunteers set off from Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOOVolunteers set off from Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Volunteers set off from Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOOVolunteers set off from Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ellie Morphew speaks to the group before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOOEllie Morphew speaks to the group before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Volunteers gather at Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOOVolunteers gather at Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Volunteers gather at Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOOVolunteers gather at Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joanne Mithchell with volunteers as they head off in search of her missing dog, Ernie. Picture: DANNY LOOJoanne Mithchell with volunteers as they head off in search of her missing dog, Ernie. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joanne Mithchell with volunteers as they prepare to head off in search of her missing dog, Ernie. Picture: DANNY LOOJoanne Mithchell with volunteers as they prepare to head off in search of her missing dog, Ernie. Picture: DANNY LOO

A missing poster for Ernie at Radwell Meadows. Picture: DANNY LOOA missing poster for Ernie at Radwell Meadows. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ellie Morphew speaks to the group before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOOEllie Morphew speaks to the group before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Volunteers gather and pin green ribbons on their coats as they prepare to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOOVolunteers gather and pin green ribbons on their coats as they prepare to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

