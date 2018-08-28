Volunteers search far and wide for missing Baldock dog

George and Ellie Morphew and Joanne and Phil Mitchell with their dog Tilly before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Almost 100 people took to Radwell Meadows in Baldock on Saturday in search for missing dog Ernie who vanished more than a week ago.

Volunteers gather at Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO Volunteers gather at Radwell Meadows to search for missing dog, Ernie, on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

The terrier cross went missing on Saturday, January 19. A week on, residents and dog walkers came out to search far and wide.

Ernie’s owner Joanne told the Comet: “It was an amazing turnout and myself and my family can not thank these people enough!

“To think a lot of the people don’t even know us! As they continue to help search for Ernie, it keeps us strong and so hopeful.

“We have had amazing support from local people, family, friends neighbours, young and old.

“Vicky Burrell from the RSPCA has been an unbelieveable help not just with the search, but emotionally too.

“Rob, the landlord at our local – The Orange Tree, Baldock – has been with us all the way and kind people lending us equipment to help in the search, the list is endless.”

Anyone who spots Ernie can contact Joanne Mitchell or Phil Mitchell on Facebook, or call them on 07961 564508 or 07753 374719.

